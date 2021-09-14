Spruce Ridge Acquires Large Land Package with Gold Exploration Potential

September 14, 2021 - Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SHL) (OTC:SRCGF) - ("Spruce Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired from a private company 767 claims totaling 19,175 hectares which are contiguous to the current Great Burnt Copper-Gold Property. With this new addition, Spruce Ridge's land position has increased to 26,000 hectares.

The newly acquired claims cover a large, previously unexplored area underlain by Lower Paleozoic siliciclastic rocks, similar to those hosting recently discovered gold deposits on the Queensway Project of New Found Gold Corp. and the Moosehead Project of Sokoman Minerals Corp. Re-interpretation of province-wide airborne magnetic data has indicated previously undocumented structural complexity, including a regional-scale fold and possible crustal-scale fault structures similar to the structures that are now known to localize gold mineralization in Central Newfoundland. The fold feature may cause the mineralized horizon containing the Great Burnt copper deposit and the South Pond gold and copper-gold zones to be repeated on the western limb. Local magnetic anomalies have been interpreted as possible ophiolite slivers along a northeast-trending structure that may be similar to the GRUB line.



Figure 1: Spruce Ridge Resources Great Burnt Lake Property with Highlighting of Newly Acquired Claims.



John Ryan, CEO of Spruce Ridge Resources stated "We are excited by this opportunity to enter the Central Newfoundland gold rush at the grass-roots level. Spruce Ridge will shortly be drilling the South Pond "B" gold zone, a 1.2-kilometer-long zone of strata-bound gold that was last drilled in the 1980s. These newly acquired claims give us the chance to expand our gold focus to include a large area of prospective ground that has seen little or no historical exploration. The magnetic interpretation indicates that the new claims may include deep crustal structures like the Appleton Fault and the GRUB line, with the gold potential that they imply. Our first step will be an airborne magnetic and EM survey, with subsequent ground follow-up"

Spruce Ridge will pay the vendors staking fees of $49,855 and will issue 2 million Spruce Ridge shares with the first million shares to be issued upon approval and the second million shares will be issued after receiving the results of a Magnetic Gradiometer survey over the property. This acquisition is subject to TSX Venture approval.

Colin Bowdidge, Ph.D, P.Geo., Director and Officer is a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and the Vice President, Exploration of Spruce Ridge has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

About Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd.

Spruce Ridge holds a 100% interest in the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Property in Central Newfoundland which covers a series of copper ± gold rich VMS deposits. Spruce Ridge recently acquired certain mineral leases with petroleum and natural gas rights, plus oil and gas wells, pipelines and facilities in the Unity area of southwestern Saskatchewan. Included in the purchase are 793 ha of petroleum and natural gas rights from surface to the base of the Mannville Group with an average working interest of 84%. The purchase includes 5 active oil wells, 10 suspended oil and gas wells, heavy oil facilities, pipelines, and an active produced water disposal well. Spruce Ridge Resources sold its interest in in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project to Canada Nickel Company Inc. but retained ground which contains VMS and gold targets. In 2015, Spruce Ridge optioned its Viking/Kramer gold properties in Western Newfoundland to Anaconda Mining Inc.

For further information please contact:

John Ryan, President and CEO

Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd.

Phone: 519-822-5904

Email: spruceridgeresources@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the intention to complete the transactions, and the Company's objectives, goals or future plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to an inability to complete the transactions, failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required regulatory, governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

