Discovery Harbour Drill Program Progressing Well on the Caldera Gold Property, Nevada

Vancouver, September 14, 2021 - Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV: DHR) (OTC Pink: DCHRF) (FSE: 4GW) (the "Company" or "Discovery Harbour") is pleased to announce that the Company's Caldera drill program is progressing well with four holes completed. Each hole has reached the planned target depth with excellent recoveries. The Company currently plans to test six drill targets, each one to a depth 100 to 300 metres, deeper than any previous drilling on Caldera. Discovery Harbour will be the first company to test the boiling zone, typically found at approximately 300+ metres depth, where precious metals come out of solution and potentially develop into a high grade portion of a low sulphidation epithermal gold system. The Caldera gold property lies in a fertile gold region at the intersection of the Walker Lane and Northumberland Gold Belts northwest of Tonopah, Nevada.

The drill program is expected to be complete by the beginning of October. Selected drill core has been sent to the lab for analysis and will continue to be sent as further drill holes are completed. Results are expected to be available beginning the end of October and the Company will release the results in batches as they are available.

Mark Fields, the Company's President and CEO, stated "We are pleased that the drill program is proceeding smoothly and it is a tribute to our team that the program is being executed efficiently. We have done a series of videos describing our program and results to date and encourage everyone to view them on our website. The link is under "Videos" at: https://discoveryharbour.com/investors/media/. There are also videos describing Newcrest Mining Limited's progress, results and drill plans for this year on the Fortuity 89 property, which is immediately to the west of Caldera."

Mark Fields, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for Discovery Harbour as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Discovery Harbour

Discovery Harbour is focused on sourcing, exploring and developing mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Its current primary focus is the drill program on Caldera, a low sulphidation epithermal gold project in Nevada. Additionally, Discovery Harbour has an agreement with Newcrest Mining Limited on its Fortuity 89 property in Nevada.

About Newcrest

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) is one of the world's largest gold mining companies. Its purpose is to create a brighter future for people through safe and responsible mining. Newcrest owns and operates a portfolio of predominantly low cost, long life mines and a strong pipeline of brownfield and greenfield exploration projects - predominantly in the Asia-Pacific and North and South America.

