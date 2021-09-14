Quebec Nickel Corp. Announces Dual Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Vancouver, September 14, 2021 - Quebec Nickel Corp. (CSE: QNI) (FSE: 71B) ("Quebec Nickel Corp." or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company's shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") and commenced trading on September 13, 2021 under the symbol "71B". The Company's common shares are now cross listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the FSE.

David Patterson, CEO of Quebec, stated: "Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange provides the Company with direct access to the European capital markets and an opportunity for the Company to increase trading liquidity and facilitate investment by expanding our shareholder base. The European listing is a very strategic move for the Company as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest trading centers for securities. With a share in turnover of around 90 per cent, it is the largest of Germany's stock exchanges. This is also reflected in the structure of its participants, of which almost half are from European countries outside of Germany."

About Quebec Nickel Corp.

Quebec Nickel Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing nickel projects in Quebec, Canada. The Company has 100% interest in our Ducros Group Property, consisting of 239 contiguous mining claims covering 12,818.63 hectares within the Abitibi region in Quebec, Canada. Additional information on Quebec Nickel Corp. is available at www.quebecnickel.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Quebec Nickel Corp.

"David Patterson, CEO"

For further information, please contact: Elyssia Patterson, CFO

Tel: +1 (778) 683 4324

Email: info@quebecnickel.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for this release's adequacy or accuracy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Quebec Nickel's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Although Quebec Nickel believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/96457