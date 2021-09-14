Jayden enters into Termination and Quitclaim Agreements on the Harry Property

Vancouver - September 14, 2021; Jayden Resources Inc. ("Jayden" or the "Company") (TSXV:JDN) announces that it has entered into a termination agreement with Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton") (TSXV:TUO) and a quitclaim agreement (the "Quitclaim Agreement") with Optimum Ventures Ltd. ("Optimum") (TSXV:OTV) whereby Jayden has agreed with Teuton to terminate its Harry Property option agreement dated September 4, 2020 and simultaneously enter into the Quitclaim Agreement with Optimum allowing Teuton and Optimum to enter into a new option/sale agreement on the property.

Under the terms of the Quitclaim Agreement, Optimum will issue Jayden 750,000 Optimum common shares (currently trading in the $0.45-$0.55 range) and pay Jayden's existing costs on the project which are $27,000. The Quitclaim Agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

President and CEO of Jayden David Eaton commented, "this was a tough decision for Jayden to make, especially with last year's surface assays taken on Harry's Milestone Showing. Jayden was prepared to drill Harry in the past month when Optimum made the offer. After the Company's announcement to acquire a 100% interest in the Storm Lake gold property in central Quebec, Jayden felt it was in its best interest to accept Optimum's offer and focus its resources and efforts on Storm Lake which we consider an exceptional property."

For further information about this news release or the Company visit our website at www.jaydenresources.com, email info@jaydenresources.com, or call Mike Thast at 778-331-2093.

