Belmont Resumes 2021 Exploration Program at its CBC Gold-Copper Project

Vancouver, September 14, 2021 - Belmont Resources Inc. ("Belmont"), (or the "Company"), (TSXV:BEA) (FSE:L3L2) (OTC:BELMF) is pleased to announce that after a delay due to extreme wild fire conditions the company is resuming its exploration program on its wholly owned Come By Chance (CBC) gold-copper project, near Grand Forks in southern British Columbia.



CBC 2020 Magnetic Survey

1. Rock Sampling: Property Examination by Graeme Evans, P.Geo, June 2005 on behalf of Teck Cominco Samples processed at ALS Laboratories Kamloops 2005, Job V050413R

Numerous pits, shafts and adits, including the 251 m long Betts adit, are evidence of historic exploration on the property, however there has been little systematic modern exploration work completed. Previous exploration on the property has identified several styles of mineralization including copper-gold skarn mineralization, massive sulfide zones (pyrite, pyrrhotite) and epithermal alteration (silicification and veining). Free gold is reported in samples from the western part of the claims A mineralized quartz feldspar porphyry dyke has also returned elevated values of copper mineralization, and could suggest porphyry mineralization potential.

In 2020, Belmont completed an airborne magnetic survey and a Lidar survey over the property. Numerous features of interest were defined by the surveys, which are assisting in geological mapping and interpretation in areas of cover. An extensive rock-sampling program is currently underway, which will target areas of identified skarn mineralization and epithermal alteration, as well as features of interest from the magnetic and Lidar surveys.

The sampling program will be followed by an IP survey, which was originally scheduled for June of this year, but was suddenly cancelled due to unusual high temperatures and forest fire danger rating in the project area. The objective of the IP survey is to map the resistivity and chargeability distribution and provide specific diamond drill targets.



CBC 2020 Magnetic Inversion - Vertical Section

About Belmont Resources

Belmont Resources is engaged in the business of acquiring and re-developing past producing copper-gold-silver mines in southern British Columbia and Northern Washington State. This region is considered to have the highest concentration of mineralization and past producing mines in western North America. By utilizing new exploration technology, geological modelling and specialized 3D data analysis, the company is successfully identifying new areas of mineralization beneath and/or in the near vicinity of the past producing mines.

The Belmont project portfolio:

- Athelstan-Jackpot, B.C. - *Athelstan & Jackpot Gold-Silver mines - Come By Chance, B.C. - *Betts Copper-Gold mine - Lone Star, Washington - *Lone Star Copper-Gold mine - Pathfinder, B.C. - *Bertha & Pathfinder Gold-Silver mines - Black Bear, B.C. - Gold - Pride of the West, B.C.- Gold - Kibby Basin, Nevada - Lithium - Crackingstone, Sask. - Uranium

* past producing mine



Belmont B.C. & WA State Properties

Qualified Person

Linda Caron, M.Sc., P.Eng is the qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical information contained within this press release.

