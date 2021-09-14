Rover Metals Announces Phase 2 Exploration Drilling to Commence at Up Town Gold Project, NWT, Canada

VANCOUVER, Sept. 14, 2021 - Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FRA:4X0) ("Rover" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Phase 2 Exploration Drilling is set to commence at the Up Town Gold project, NWT, Canada (60th parallel) on September 30, 2021.The Company has optioned a 75% interest in the project to Melius Capital Corp ("Melius Capital"). Melius Capital is seeking a public listing of its shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") in Q4-2021, and expects to change its name to Artic Fox Minerals. Eligible shareholders can find more information about the Melius Capital public listing here.



Up Town Gold Project

The Up Town Gold project is located on the outskirts of city limits of the city of Yellowknife. The Up Town Gold project is an Archean lode-gold prospect adjoining the historic 7.2 million ounces1 (0.564 ounces per tonne Au or 16 g/t Au) Giant Mine gold deposit in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories and Gold Terra Resources' (TSXV: YGT) Yellowknife City Gold Project. The 3,227 hectare property hosts ten high-grade gold occurrences. Most work to date has been conducted at the Rod Vein which was drilled to a shallow depth in the 1960's and mined on a small scale in 1979 by previous owners. Recent historic surface sampling at the Rod Vein returned grab samples up to 318 g/t Au and channel samples up to 1.20 m @ 17.27 g/t Au2. Drilling by Rover Metals in 2017 at the Rod Vein returned significant gold intersections in all of three holes drilled with best results of 5.4 m @ 4.28 g/t Au including 0.9 m @ 22.10 g/t Au (Rover Metals Press Release dated October 4, 2017). At the Fox South zone, a different style of wide, disseminated, shear zone hosted mineralization returned historic surface samples up to 30.3 g/t Au. Rover tested the Fox South zone with three drill holes in 2017 with best results of 7.1 m @ 0.62 g/t Au including 0.3 m @ 5.12 g/t Au.

Phase 2 Exploration Drill Program

The north-east quadrant of the property, adjoining Gold Terra's Yellowknife City Gold Project, to the north of the city of Yellowknife, has remained largely unexplored in recent years. The north-east quadrant is now the focus of the Phase 2 Exploration Drill program. Specifically, the No.1 Vein, the J-7 Vein, and the Big Vein have not seen any drilling since the 1960's. In 1964, the No. 1 Vein reported a historic drill intersection of 34.3 g/t Au over 0.7 meters2. The J-7 Vein reported a drill intersection of 1.33 g/t over 1.77 meters2. Subsequent sampling by Manson Creek in 2012 at J-7 returned 2.1 meters @ 7.99 g/t Au from a chip sample and 6.3 meters @ 3.98 g/t Au (including 1.55 meters @ 15.74 g/t Au) from a sawn channel sample2. The Big Vein reported a 1963 drill intersection of 34.3 g/t Au over 0.7 meters2. Recent geophysics conducted in H1-2021 by Melius Capital has further helped to delineate the drill targets for each of the No.1 Vein, the J-7 Vein and the Big Vein.

Silke, R. 2009. The Operational History of Mines in the Northwest Territories, Canada. Tables 3,4,5,and 6 from pages 266, 269, and 270. The Up Town Gold property contains eight principle showings documented in the NWT mineral showing database (NORMIN).

Historic property scale geochemical and geophysical surveys defined several large-scale structural corridors localizing the principal gold showings and parallel to the Giant Shear Zone in the Yellowknife Greenstone Belt. Mineralization at the Up Town Gold property is granitoid-hosted and belongs to the recently-recognized class of Archean granitoid-hosted lode gold deposits. Prominent examples include Woodcutters Goldfields in Australia; Buzwagi in Tanzania; Renabie, Cote Lake, Hammond Reef and Hasaga in Ontario; and several mines in the Bourlamarque Batholith in Quebec.

Judson Culter, CEO at Rover Metals, states "We are excited to see more gold exploration commence in and around Yellowknife Campbell Shear. The Yellowknife jurisdiction has really been heating up with several competing junior miners in the area recently disclosing multi-million-ounce gold resources. Last year, when Newmont optioned off some of its Con Mine claims to Gold Terra, there was a renewed sentiment of future economic growth in the mining sector for the city."

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Raul Sanabria, M.Sc., P.Geo., Technical Advisor and shareholder of Rover Metals Corp. and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Rover Metals

Rover is a precious metals exploration company specialized in North American precious metal resources, that is currently advancing the gold potential of its existing projects in the Northwest Territories of Canada (60th parallel). The Company commenced Phase 2 Exploration at its 100% owned Cabin Gold Project in the summer of 2021, and exploration work continues at Cabin Gold through to the date of this release.

