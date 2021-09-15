Cyprium Metals Ltd: Morgans Copper Conference Presentation

Perth, Australia - Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM), an Australian copper developer and explorer, is focused on building a mid-tier Australian copper mining business.
Cyprium owns a portfolio of near-term development projects focussed in Western Australia with a highly credentialed board and management team led by experienced mining executives Barry Cahill and Gary Comb.
The company is focussed on the near-term development of Nifty open pit heap leach copper strategy to produce LME grade A copper cathode. To view the presentation, please visit: https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/39E9PRL5
About Cyprium Metals Ltd:
Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.
Barry Cahill Executive Director T: +61 8 6374 1550 Wayne Apted Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary Lexi O'Halloran Investor and Media Relations E: lexi@janemorganmanagement.com.au T: +61 404 577 076 E: info@cypriummetals.com
