Kintavar Begins Radiometric Survey on Wabash and Obtains New Soil Survey Results; Sale of Gaspard-Nord Property

MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2021 - Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Kintavar") (TSX-V: KTR), is pleased to announce additional results from the soil geochemical survey that has been completed on the Wabash property and the start of radiometric surveys on both the Wabash and Mitchi projects. In addition, the Corporation has signed an agreement to sell the Gaspard Nord property, located in the Chapais-Chibougamau area of Quebec, to Northern Superior.



Soil Geochemistry - Wabash

Several soil geochemistry grids have been completed throughout the summer on the Wabash property. The results presented here are primarily for areas indicated on Figure 1 as area A - the Indiana zone and its extensions to the South and area B - Indiana extensions to the North towards the Cooper zone. Assays are pending for several areas to the West and East of the Richer zone and to the East of the Lapointe zone.

Area A highlights the key Indiana zone that was discovered during the realization of the soil survey. Furthermore, another strong anomaly was discovered to the South of the main road that crosses the entire property. Area B identified a group of soil anomalies halfway between Indiana and Cooper which is now becoming an important follow up sector to be able to connect the various mineralized zones. In addition, three more areas of interest have been identified and a sampling program is planned before winter.

Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Geophysical Survey - Wabash

The Corporation is adding another important exploration tool to be used to map out potential extensions of mineralised zones and favorable stratigraphy. The airborne radiometric survey has been successfully used in Africa to map out stratiform copper deposits and it could provide a very useful indirect exploration tool. In addition, a detailed magnetic survey will be conducted to cover new claims added to the property (see press release September 7, 2021). The survey will cover a total of 1,640 line kilometers.

Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Geophysical Survey - Mitchi

The Corporation will use the opportunity to conduct a detailed magnetics and radiometric survey on the Western portion of the Mitchi property. The Western portion has several IOCG showings and targets that were identified during the 2017 exploration program (see press release September 26, 2017) and this survey will generate high quality targets to follow up in the coming year. The surveys will cover a total of 1,883 line kilometers.

"Since day one, we have seen the success of soil geochemistry on the project. We saw how the Indiana zone was clearly highlighted by the soil anomalies. Our team is now on the ground following up on all these targets. The geophysical survey will provide further important information which will improve the selection of high priority areas on the Wabash property." commented Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO of Kintavar Exploration.

Gaspard Nord Transaction

As part of its focused strategy on copper and base metal projects in the Grenville geological province, the Corporation has agreed to sell its 5 claims of the Gaspard Nord property to Northern Superior Resources Inc. (SUP.V) for a total consideration of 85,000 shares in the capital of SUP.V. Kintavar will retain a 2% NSR (Net Smelter Royalty) subject to a partial buyback right of 1% for a purchase price of CAD$1,000,000. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

"With the Gaspard Nord transaction now completed we have successfully optioned out or sold all our properties in the Chapais-Chibougamau gold area. We are committed to creating value to our shareholders whether by exploration or through strategic transactions. We have now accumulated a healthy equity portfolio that will help limit dilution for shareholders." added Mugerman.

NI-43-101 Disclosure

Alain Cayer, P.Geo., MSc., Vice-President Exploration of Kintavar, is Qualified Person under NI 43‐101 guidelines who supervised and approved the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

Figure 1: Wabash property - Soil survey results (pdf) is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f24b206a-1cf2-4742-9caf-754b91a0e47d

About Kintavar Exploration & the Mitchi - Wabash Properties

Kintavar Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration Corporation engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold and base metal mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Mitchi - Wabash copper-silver district (approx. 39 000 hectares, 100% owned) located 100 km north of the town of Mont-Laurier and 15 km East of the town of Parent in Quebec. Both properties cover an area of more than 300 km2 accessible by a network of logging and gravel roads with access to hydro-electric power already on site, major regional roads including railroad and a spur. The properties are located in the north-western portion of the central metasedimentary belt of the Grenville geological province. The projects primarily focus on sediment-hosted stratiform copper type mineralization (SSC) but include Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and skarn type targets. Osisko holds a 2% NSR on 27 claims of the southern portion of the Mitchi property, outside of the sedimentary basin. Kintavar also has exposure in the gold greenstones of Quebec by advancing the Anik Gold Project in a partnership with IAMGOLD and several early-stage projects that were optioned by Gitennes Exploration.

Kintavar supports local development in the Mitchi-Wabash region where it owns and operates the Fer ? Cheval outfitter (www.feracheval.ca), a profitable and cashflow generating operation where it employs local workforce. It as well works with local First Nations to provide training and employment.

