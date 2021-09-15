Menü Artikel
DIOS Targets Strong First Priority Drilling Area in Eastern K2, With Related Gold & Copper In-Soil Clusters

13:30 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2021 - DIOS Exploration Inc. is very pleased to confirm strong first priority target area to be drilled in southeastern K2, with good related gold, copper and As in-soil anomaly clusters (very good B-horizon glacial material).

Dios' research work and ground field checks defined a very significant km size target (A48) area composed of a cherty iron formation with pyrite and graphite within mafic volcanic flows and tuffs, south of Opinaca Fault, near cross-cutting structures such as NW-SE Kali Fault extent. See May 11 press release.

It is coincidental with a 3.5 km-long minimum VLF-EM conductor associated with a good magnetic lineament.

Good B-horizon sampling across this unit produced anomaly clusters with good gold values (6, 12, 18, 120, 240 ppb Au & 30, 54 ppb Au 200 m away) and copper values 400 m away (140, 150, 150 & 450 ppm Cu). Strategic volcanic contacts also do occur.

Windfall Geotek (TSX-V:WIN, OTC: WINKF), a leader in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with advanced knowledge-extraction techniques since 2005 in the mining sector, provided a significant size AI Gold target to Dios in that area. See June 23 press release.

M.J. Girard, president of Dios, stated: "We are very excited with this several km long gold-copper target area, pointed at with several combined methods, from Dios' research and field work and Windfall Geotek AI targeting."

The K2 property without any royalties covers 83.5 sq. km, contiguous SW of Azimut's Elmer gold property, James Bay Eeyou Istchee, Quebec. Technical content of this release was prepared by M.J. Girard Geo M.Sc., 43-101 Qualified Person.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact information :
Marie-Jos? Girard, P. Geo M.Sc., 43-101 QP
President
mjgirard@diosexplo.com
Tel. (514) 923-9123 Website: www.diosexplo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03a4876d-d2c6-4e85-a20c-3ec4f13b3560



