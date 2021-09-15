TomaGold now trading on OTCQB Venture Market

MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2021 - TomaGold Corp. (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) ("TomaGold" or the "Corporation") is pleased announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQB? Venture Market. TomaGold upgraded to OTCQB? Venture Market from the Pink? market and began trading today on the OTCQB under the symbol TOGOF and will remain listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LOT.



"Trading on the OTCQB will enhance our visibility and make the Corporation accessible to a much broader range of U.S. investors," said David Grondin, President and CEO of TomaGold. "We also expect that it will increase liquidity by providing current and potential investors with a transparent and easily accessible trading platform, where they can find real-time quotes and market information."

The OTCQB Venture Market is the premier marketplace for companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. Qualifying for approval to trade on the OTCQB requires a company to be current on disclosure obligations and to provide an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards create a solid baseline of transparency as well as the technology to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About TomaGold

TomaGold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration corporation engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold mineral properties. TomaGold has interests in five gold properties near the Chibougamau mining camp in northern Quebec: Obalski, Monster Lake East, Monster Lake West, Hazeur and Lac Doda. It also participates in a joint venture with Evolution Mining Ltd. and New Gold Inc., through which it holds a 24.5% interest in the Baird property, near the Red Lake mining camp in Ontario.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Corporation's control. Readers are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.