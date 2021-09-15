Typhoon Exploration Inc. Changes Its Name To Become Goldflare Exploration Inc.

PIEDMONT, Sept. 15, 2021 - Typhoon Exploration Inc. (TSXV: TYP) ("Typhoon" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has changed its name to become "Exploration Goldflare inc. / Goldflare Exploration Inc.".

Its trading symbol will be "GOFL". The name change will be effective on the TSX Venture Exchange on or about September 15, 2021.

In connection with the name change, each current share certificate evidencing common shares of the Company will continue to evidence the common shares of the Company without further action by shareholders.

No consolidation of share capital occurred in connection with the name change.

The new CUSIP/ISIN numbers for the common shares of Goldflare Exploration Inc. will be 38150E107 / CA38150E1079.

"The arrival of a new management team and a new Board of Directors, almost two years ago, was a turning point for the Company. Over the months, we have acquired new high potential properties, established winning exploration strategies based on reliable past results, and built strong, mutually beneficial business relationships with major players in the mining industry. Our name change reflects the change in team and vision of the Company. We are committed to increasing the value of our properties. And we are very excited to be doing the work that we have planned in the near future. We take this opportunity to thank our shareholders for the trust they placed in us at the last Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting, by renewing the mandates of all the members of the Board of Directors, in a proportion of over 98%," says Ghislain Morin, CEO of Goldflare Exploration Inc.

