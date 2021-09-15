Abitibi Royalties Declares October 2021 Dividend Payment

Val-d'Or, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2021) - Abitibi Royalties Inc. (TSXV: RZZ) (OTCQX: ATBYF) "Abitibi Royalties" or the "Company") announces that the Company's monthly dividend payment of CDN$0.015 per common share for October 2021 will be paid as follows:

Record Date Payment Date Payment Amount ($CDN) October 4, 2021 October 29, 2021 $0.015

The October 2021 payment will represent the 21st dividend payment made to shareholders since the Company's adoption of a dividend policy in September 2019. The full amount of the dividend will be designated as an "eligible dividend" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Abitibi Royalties

Abitibi Royalties owns various royalties at the Canadian Malartic Mine near Val-d'Or Québec. In addition, the Company is building a portfolio of royalties on early stage properties near producing mines. The Company is unique among its peers due to its strong treasury, no debt, monthly dividend, share buyback program and limited number of shares.

For additional information, please contact:

Shanda Kilborn - Director, Corporate Development

2864 chemin Sullivan

Val-d'Or, Québec J9P 0B9

Tel.: 1-888-392-3857

Email: info@abitibiroyalties.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

