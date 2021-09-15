Granite Creek Copper Launches Phase 3 of 2021 Drill Program at Carmacks Copper-Gold Project

VANCOUVER, September 15, 2021 - Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSX.V:GCX)(OTCQB:GCXXF) ("Granite Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of Phase 2 of its 2021 drilling program, consisting of 20 holes of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling on Zones 2, 5 and 12 at the Carmacks deposit, as well as step-out drilling at Zone A in the Carmacks North target area. The Company has now launched the third and final phase of the 2021 drill campaign, returning to Zone 2000S at the Carmacks deposit to complete offsets of hole CRM21-011 where the Company intercepted a 105.52-meter interval of copper sulphide mineralization grading 1.18% CuEq (0.96% Cu, 0.01% Mo, 0.18 g/t Au, and 4.06 g/t Ag), including a high-grade intercept of 2.55% CuEq (2.17% Cu, 0.01% Mo, 0.36 g/t Au and 9.13 g/t Ag) over 21.22 meters (see news release dated August 24, 2021). The goal of Phase 3 is to continue to expand known resources and confirm the geometry in Zone 2000S to support the development of a mine plan for the sulphide portion of the deposit now underway by Sedgman and Mining Plus.

Granite Creek drilled 19 diamond core holes in the first phase of 2021 drilling, with assays from 9 holes released to date and results from the remaining 10 holes expected in the near term. Samples from the RC program have been sent for assay and will be announced over the next quarter as they become available.

Granite Creek President & CEO, Tim Johnson, commented, "We are very pleased with our 2021 exploration season to date and are excited to enter the final phase of drilling for the year. Given the very strong results we have seen from the first phase of diamond drilling and the positive implications we expect them to have for our resource expansion efforts, the Company adjusted the third phase to return to Zone 2000S where we see substantial opportunity to define additional new areas of mineralization outside the current resource model. Bringing this sulphide material into the model is expected to increase the current NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate in our planned update, with a view to a potentially significant extension of the projected mine life in an updated PEA for Q1 2022. We look forward to continued, substantive news flow throughout the remainder of the year and into 2022."

Figure 1 - First hole of Phase 3 drill program ready for logging at the Carmacks Project, September 2021

Live Webinar

Granite Creek Copper will be hosting a live webinar with Q&A on Tuesday, September 21 at 9 am Pacific Time. President & CEO, Tim Johnson, will provide a brief overview of the Carmacks Copper-Gold project, followed by an update on progress and discussion of the Company's near and longer-term development plans. To register, please click here.

About Granite Creek Copper

Granite Creek, a member of the Metallic Group of Companies, is a Canadian exploration company focused on the 176 square kilometer Carmacks project in the Minto copper district of Canada's Yukon Territory. The project is on trend with the high-grade Minto copper-gold mine, operated by Minto Explorations Ltd, to the north, and features excellent access to infrastructure with the nearby paved Yukon Highway 2, along with grid power within 12 km. More information about Granite Creek Copper can be viewed on the Company's website at www.gcxcopper.com.

Qualified Person

Ms. Debbie James, P.Geo., a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

