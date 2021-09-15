G Mining Ventures Announces Closing of $70.5 million Bought Deal Private Placement

All amounts are in CAD unless stated otherwise

BROSSARD, Qu?bec, Sept. 15, 2021 -- G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced bought deal private placement (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") with a syndicate of underwriters led by Sprott Capital Partners LP ("Sprott") and BMO Capital Markets, and including PI Financial Corp. and Paradigm Capital Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters"). Pursuant to the Offering, GMIN has issued an aggregate of 74,224,042 Units at a price of $0.95 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of $70,512,839.90, including the exercise by the Underwriters of the over-allotment option to purchase an additional 524,042 Units at the Offering Price.



Each Unit consists of one common share of the Corporation (each a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at any time until September 15, 2024, at an exercise price of $1.90. If at any time after January 16, 2022, the volume weighted average closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange or such other stock exchange on which the Common Shares are principally traded is equal to or greater than $3.00 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Corporation may, at its option, elect to accelerate the expiry of the Warrants by the issuance of a press release announcing such acceleration within 10 calendar days following the end of such 10 consecutive trading day period, in which case the Warrants will expire on the date specified in such press release, which shall be not less than 30 calendar days following the issuance of such press release.

In connection with the Offering, the Underwriters received an aggregate fee equal to 5.5% of the gross proceeds from the Offering (the "Commission"), Sprott having elected to receive 715,500 Units at the Offering Price in lieu of a portion of the Commission otherwise payable to it. The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate and working capital purposes.

All Common Shares and Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada which expires on January 16, 2022.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

The Corporation is a mineral exploration company which, up until now, has conducted exploration and development of the Cameron Lake Property, located in the west-central part of Qu?bec, and has more importantly pursued its objective of acquiring a significant precious metal asset. Accordingly, in its latest press release dated August 9, 2021, the Corporation announced the signing of a definitive agreement with Eldorado Gold Corp. for the acquisition of the Tocantinzinho Gold Project located in northern Brazil.

Dušan Petković

Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

416-817-1308

dpetkovic@gminingventures.com

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to the future exercise of warrants and potential proceeds derived therefrom; the use of the Offering's proceeds and, more generally, GMINs objective of acquiring the Tocantinzinho Gold Project or any other significant precious metal asset in 2021.

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the Corporation will acquire the Tocantinzinho Gold Project or any other significant precious metal asset in 2021, or ever, as future events could differ materially with what is currently anticipated by the Corporation.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation's other filings with the securities regulators of Canada on the Corporation's profile on www.sedar.com including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant section of the Corporation's Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.



