Appia Announces DTC Eligibility Approval of Shares Trading in the US

September 15, 2021

Toronto, September 15, 2021 - Appia Energy Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") today announced that The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") has completed the Eligibility review and has approved the Company's shares as being DTC full service eligible. This will facilitate investors in the United States in trading, settlement and clearance of Appia's shares on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol APAAF. Investors in the United States can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time level 2 quotes in US currency on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Appia

Appia is a Canadian publicly-listed company in the uranium and rare earth element sectors and is currently in its largest exploration and diamond drilling program in the Company's history, focusing on delineating very high-grade deposits of rare earths, gallium and uranium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 83,706 hectares (206,842 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 108.2 million common shares outstanding, 128.4 million shares fully diluted.

For more information, visit Appia's website at www.appiaenergy.ca or contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director: (cell) 416-876-3957, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) appia@appiaenergy.ca

Frederick Kozak, President: (cell) 403-606-3165 or (email) fkozak@appiaenergy.ca

Frank van de Water, Chief Financial Officer and Director, (tel) 416-546-2707, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) fvandewater@rogers.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/96626


Appia Energy Corp.

Appia Energy Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2DLD6
CA03783B1022
www.appiaenergy.ca
