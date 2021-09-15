Mirasol Resources Announces the Addition of Tim Moody to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, Sept. 15, 2021 - Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the "Company" or "Mirasol") is pleased to announce that Mr. Timothy C. Moody, B.Sc. (Hon), has agreed to join the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Moody is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSX-V:PGZ) and a director of several TSX Venture Exchange listed mineral exploration companies.



Mr. Moody has over 30 years of experience in the mining industry, with expertise in mineral exploration, resource assessment, business development and corporate strategy. He spent 24 years with Rio Tinto, including as Exploration Director from 2005 - 2010, and as Vice President and Director for Business Development from 2010 to 2015.

Mr. Moody has an impressive track record of discovery of mineral resources as well as commercial transactions globally. This includes leading the teams in identification and exploration of several projects now in feasibility and/or production, such as Mina Justa, Constancia, La Granja, Corani and Ollachea in Peru and Castillejito in Spain. As Director of Business Development at Rio Tinto, his responsibilities included corporate strategy, M&A and public market transactions.

Mirasol's Chairman, Patrick Evans, commented: "We are very fortunate to add a director of the calibre of Tim Moody. Tim's record of success in identifying projects of merit speaks for itself. His experience and technical ability in identifying and advancing early stage mineral exploration projects will be of great benefit to Mirasol and its shareholders."

The Company also announced the grant of a total of 3.35 million incentive stock options to directors, management, consultants and contractors. The options are for a five-year term at an exercise price of $0.34 per option share, and will vest over a period of three years.

About Mirasol Resources Ltd.

Mirasol is a well-funded exploration company focused in Chile and Argentina. Mirasol has six partner-funded projects with Newcrest Mining Ltd. (Chile), First Quantum Minerals (Chile), Mine Discovery Fund (Chile), Mineria Activa (Chile), Silver Sands Resources (Argentina), and Patagonia Gold (Argentina). Mirasol is currently self-funding exploration at two projects, Inca Gold (Chile) and Sacha Marcelina (Argentina).

