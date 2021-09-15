Menü Artikel
Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. announces Debt Settlement

20:30 Uhr  |  The Newswire
Vancouver - September 15, 2021 Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. (TSXV:WCC) has approved the granting of stock options to directors, officers, and consultants for the purchase of 3,900,000 common shares of the Company. These options have a five-year term and allow the holder to purchase one common share of the company for $0.125 cents a share until September 14, 2026. The options will vest immediately.

On behalf of the board of directors of Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.

David M Douglas, CPA, CA,

CFO, Director

Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.

Contact: (604) 681-7913

Toll Free: 888-656-6611

info@eastfieldgroup.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgements of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from expected results.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


