Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Trading on OTCQB

September 15, 2021 - Providence Gold Mines "the Company" (TSXV:PHD) (OTC:PRRVF) (FSE: 7RH1) is pleased to announce that the Company has received final approval from the OTC Markets Group to begin trading on the OTCQB market under the ticker symbol "PRRVF" at the Market open September 15, 2021. "Trading on the OTCQB Market is a positive step forward for both the Company and our Shareholders, allowing Providence to now have access to the USA investment community, through our new USA listing on the OTCQB. With the support of the OTC Markets Group, the Company expects to be able to continue to advance the Company within the USA investment community.

The OTCQB is the premier venture marketplace for developing junior resource Companies in the United States with their commitment to providing a high-quality trading platform for their US investors.

To be eligible, Companies must meet high financial standards, including being current in their financial reporting, follow best practices corporate governance, have professional third-party sponsor introduction, demonstrate compliance with US securities laws, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market that provides current public information to investors the need to analyze, value, and trade securities, Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

