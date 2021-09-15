Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. announces Stock Options

Vancouver - September 15, 2021 Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. (TSXV:WCC) has approved the granting of stock options to directors, officers, and consultants for the purchase of 3,900,000 common shares of the Company. These options have a five-year term and allow the holder to purchase one common share of the company for $0.125 cents a share until September 14, 2026. The options will vest immediately.

On behalf of the board of directors of Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.

David M Douglas, CPA, CA,

CFO, Director

Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.

Contact: (604) 681-7913

Toll Free: 888-656-6611

info@eastfieldgroup.com

