The Market Herald: Global Energy Metals (TSXV:GEMC) approved to trade on OTCQB

15 September 2021 11:53 (EDT)

Global Energy Metals' (GEMC) common shares have begun to trade on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace under the symbol GBLEF.

The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group headquartered in New York. It is the premier marketplace for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors.

The OTCQB's quality standards ensure a strong baseline of transparency on top of technological and regulatory capabilities that improve the information and trading experience for investors.

Global Energy's common shares will continue to trade on the TSXV under its symbol GEMC, as well as on the Frankfurt Exchange under its symbol 5GE1.

Mitchell Smith, Global Energy Metals' President and CEO, stated, "We have experienced considerable growth in our business over the past year reaching several major accomplishments, including the acquisition of several U.S.-based battery metal projects."

"We are looking to continue to carry this momentum forward as we execute on our three-pillar strategy of project exploration and development, peer-based collaboration and accretive M&A," added Smith.

In recognizing the United States is currently seeking domestic representation for the metals critical to a zero-carbon economy, Global Energy believes its multi-jurisdictional U.S. footprint hosting strategic metals such as copper, cobalt, silver and nickel is an important milestone.

These strategic metals help provide U.S. investors with a more accessible opportunity to take part in its growth and see this OTCQB cross-trading as an important occasion in achieving that.

Global Energy Metals offers a diversified global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage battery mineral assets.

