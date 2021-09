Cariboo Rose Grants Stock Options

September 15, 2021 - Vancouver, B.C. - Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd. ("Cariboo Rose" or the "Company") has approved the granting of stock options to directors, officers, and consultants for the purchase of 770,000 common shares of the Company. These options have a five-year term and allow the holder to purchase one common share of the company for $0.06 cents a share until September 15, 2026. The options will vest immediately.

David M Douglas, CPA, CA

CFO, Director

Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd.

