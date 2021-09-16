Addition to Bathurst Advisory Board
Dr. Guowei Zhang PhD. P Geo
Dr. Zhang has over 30 years' experience as a consulting geologist, well recognized for his specialized work in Structural Geology. He received his Ph.D. From McGill University in 1994 and since then has worked extensively throughout Canada, the United States, Asia and Africa. Dr. Zhang is a Fellow of the Geological Association of Canada.
Lorne Warner, President
On behalf of the Board of Directors
For more information contact Lorne Warner, President info@bathurstmetals.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward- looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
665 DOUGALL ROAD, GIBSONS BC WWW.BATHURSTMETALS.COM
Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.