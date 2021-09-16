Addition to Bathurst Advisory Board

Vancouver, September 16, 2021 - Bathurst Metal Corp. (TSXV:BMV) ("Bathurst" or the "Company") On behalf of the Board of Directors, Mr. Lorne Warner P.Geo., President of Bathurst Metals Corp. is pleased to announce Dr. Guowei Zhang Ph.D., P.Geo. has agreed to join the company's Advisory Board. Mr. Warner stated "We're pleased to welcome Dr. Zhang to the Company's Advisory Board. His experience and expertise, in particular his extensive knowledge of structural geology, is a welcome addition to the Bathurst team. We were grateful to have him as part of our team on the Company's just completed Nunavut properties mapping and sampling program."

Dr. Guowei Zhang PhD. P Geo

Dr. Zhang has over 30 years' experience as a consulting geologist, well recognized for his specialized work in Structural Geology. He received his Ph.D. From McGill University in 1994 and since then has worked extensively throughout Canada, the United States, Asia and Africa. Dr. Zhang is a Fellow of the Geological Association of Canada.

