Benjamin Hill Updates on Expanded Continuity of Mineralization in Caracahui Area

VANCOUVER, Sept. 16, 2021 - Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTCBB: BNNHF) ("BHM" or the "Company") Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is pleased to announce new assay results from the Benjamin Hill property showcasing high grade mineralization on the western side of the Sonora Gold concession. Recent analytical results from a hereto unsampled skarn outcrop between mineralized vein structures assayed up to 15.9 g/t Au. Additional samples assayed up to 1.7 g/t Au were collected to the east on a newly discovered mineralized structure and returned silver values that exceeded detection limits of 200 g/t. Previous samples taken around the midpoint of the vein system have assayed as high as 31.4 g/t Au. The Caracahui mineralized vein structures, which lie adjacent to the historical Caracahui mine, can be traced for over 3 km strike length. A swarm of mineralized vein structures located west of the main vein structure extends over 3.6 km in length with up to 800m in width of potential mineralized area. (Figure 1 & 2 and Table 1 & 2).



Sergio Trelles-Monge, Special Geological Advisor in Mexico for Benjamin Mining Corp. states: "Caracahui is the central part of our property, and we're always happy to see the expansion of the widths and lengths of disseminated and concentrated mineralization. Work is still taking place to produce more exploration targets, and thanks to the great work of our field team, magnificent results like the recent assays have been achieved. With this expansion to one of our most interesting areas the mineral potential at depth of this vein system is getting more exciting and is an obvious target for drill testing. The economic value of the disseminated mineralization in the area between well-defined structures has also become an important study subject in extending the known mineralization of the Caracahui area."

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Looking south from Corralito structure, Caracahui area. Values as high as 8.5 g/t Au, over 200 g/t Ag, and 2.4% Cu. Detail of Caracahui Mineralized structure with high grade Au content (8.4 g/t). BNN geologists sampling a mineralized outcrop.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Gold Assay Map from the Caracahui N (El Fierro) sampling program.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:



Silver Assay Map from the Caracahui N (El Fierro) sampling program.

Sample East North Certificate Au Eq g/t Au g/t Cu % Ag g/t LW-804 495,574 3,345,411 HMS21000067 33.5 31.4 1.0 158.1 GPM-0676 495,578 3,345,330 HMS20001148 16.4 16.2 0.0 16.5 2696 495,812 3,346,680 HMS21000560 15.9 15.9 0.4 2.6 GPM-0682 495,569 3,345,405 HMS20001148 17.0 15.1 0.5 139.1 950 495,187 3,344,344 HMS21000270 8.8 8.8 0.0 1.8 885 495,344 3,344,635 HMS21000270 8.8 8.5 1.3 17.6 GPM-0573 495,249 3,344,307 HMS20001148 8.4 8.3 0.0 5.4 1582 494,946 3,343,607 HMS21000326 8.0 7.5 0.0 33.6 GPM-0677 495,570 3,345,318 HMS20001148 7.5 7.4 0.1 13.2 1484 495,454 3,344,904 HMS21000309 6.6 6.4 0.0 11.2 GPM-0579 495,187 3,344,230 HMS20001148 6.4 6.2 0.0 16.1 895 495,939 3,345,228 HMS21000270 6.7 6.0 1.9 57.6 1595 495,733 3,345,097 HMS21000349 5.9 5.6 0.2 18.4 1581 494,963 3,343,618 HMS21000326 6.3 4.8 1.2 108.7 GPM-0688 495,505 3,345,308 HMS20001148 4.9 4.6 0.0 24.9 927 495,494 3,344,531 HMS21000395 4.8 4.5 0.2 21.9 1846 495,760 3,345,615 HMS21000395 4.7 4.5 0.2 12.4 1070 495,197 3,344,250 HMS21000297 4.7 4.5 0.0 14.7 889 495,386 3,344,703 HMS21000297 4.6 4.5 0.2 7.1 930 495,434 3,344,507 HMS21000297 5.2 4.1 1.7 83.4

Table 1. Gold assay highlights from Caracahui N (El Fierro) Area





Sample East North Certificate Ag g/t Au g/t Au Eq g/t 882 495309.5 3344575 HMS21000270 > 200.0 0.7 3.42 2853 496118.4 3345758 HMS21000600 172.5 0.2 2.48 LW-804 495573.6 3345411 HMS21000067 158.1 31.4 33.51 2715 495424.7 3345393 HMS21000560 140.1 0.5 2.32 GPM-0682 495568.6 3345405 HMS20001148 139.1 15.1 16.95 919 495562.5 3344605 HMS21000651 118.5 0.5 2.07 918 495548.2 3344604 HMS21000716 114 1.5 3.07 929 495456.4 3344513 HMS21000651 110.4 2.8 4.28 928 495480.8 3344523 HMS21000270 109.7 2.6 4.05 1581 494963 3343618 HMS21000270 108.7 4.8 6.27 LW-803 495506.9 3345308 HMS21000270 94 3.3 4.54 2717 495402.3 3345402 HMS21000560 91.2 0.4 1.65 956 495145 3344010 HMS21000716 89.8 2.4 3.59 1821 495679.4 3345493 HMS21000270 85.7 2.1 3.26 930 495434 3344507 HMS21000395 83.4 4.1 5.21 2469 495958.5 3344427 HMS21000668 79.7 0.1 1.13 917 495532.3 3344604 HMS21000270 77.2 2.2 3.2 923 495630.1 3344567 HMS21000512 76.5 0.6 1.67 GPM-0115 495407 3345342 HMS21000270 75.2 0.5 1.46 905 495466.7 3344826 HMS21000270 73.8 2.4 3.38

Table 2. Silver assay highlights from the Caracahui Area

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

All rock samples were selected by a BHM geologist. Sample tags were placed into each bag before being sealed and stored at the company field office in a secure area and were later transported by company truck directly to the Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories (BVM) in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. At the laboratory, the samples were dried, crushed and pulverized with the pulps being sent airfreight for analysis to BVM in Vancouver, B.C. for 45-element ICP-MS analysis after modified 4-acid aqua regia digestion. Gold assays are determined by 30-gram fire assay fusion with an ICP-ES finish. Copper assays that initially ran above 10,000ppm were rerun using ICP-ES analysis to obtain accurate assay values.

Both Hermosillo and Vancouver BVM facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 accredited. Laboratory control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were inserted by the laboratory into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the quality assurance/quality control protocol.

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Mexico. The Company's Sonora Gold project covers 6,000 ha of highly prospective mineral concessions in the Caborca gold belt of Sonora, Mexico in close proximity to Magna Gold Corp's San Francisco mine.

Qualified Person

Greg Bronson, P.Geo, President and Director of the Company is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Cole McClay", CEO Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

info@benjaminhillmining.com

www.benjaminhillmining.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward- looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbour.