Talisker Resources Ltd. Intercepts 1.36 g/t over 68.9 m within 0.8 g/t over 220 m with 200 m Stepout at Pioneer

16.09.2021  |  CNW
TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2021 - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX: TSK) (OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce results from drill hole SB-2021-025 at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. Hole SB-2021-025 is the first stepout hole located 200m to the southeast of previously released holes targeting newly discovered bulk-tonnage mineralization at Pioneer.

Key Points:

  • Hole SB-2021-025 intersected 1.36 g/t over 68.9m with a larger envelope of 0.8 g/t over 220m.
  • The hole is located 200 metres along strike to the southeast from previously released holes SB-2021-026 (1.17 g/t Au over 106.75m), SB-2021-040 (1.02 g/t over 114.15m), SB-2021-048 (1 g/t over 116.25m) and SB-2021-055 (0.68 g/t over 51.50m and 0.87 g/t over 34.55m) which together confirmed a 1.1 kilometre vertical panel of mineralization from surface.
  • Pervasive microfracturing hosting a dark matrix of fine-grained pyrite, arsenopyrite and silica is seen frequently within mineralized zones.
  • Bulk tonnage mineralization is also observed uphole within the basalt.
  • Additional intercepts from hole SB-2021-025 include 2.83 g/t over 14.50m, 1.04 g/t over 17.05m and 0.6 g/t over 12.45m situated up-hole from the targeted zone.
  • Stepout hole SB-2021-063, drilled 400 metres to the northwest of hole SB-2021-025 is expected to be released to market shortly.
  • Stepout hole SB-2020-69 drilled 600 metres to the northwest of hole SB-2021-025 completed and at the laboratory awaiting assay.

"As our initial stepout from the successful first section containing holes 26, 40 and 48 we are very pleased to see the continuation of grade and intervals previously confirmed for over a kilometre vertically", commented Terry Harbort, Chief Executive Officer of Talisker who added, "We are eagerly awaiting holes 63 and 69 where we also observed high vein density (see table below) and visible gold occurrences in the core logging to confirm mineralization for 600 metres along strike."

A total of 56,703 metres consisting of 98 holes have been drilled this year out of a planned and fully funded 100,000 metre diamond drill program. Since acquiring the Bralorne Gold Project and commencing drilling in February 2020, Talisker has completed 78,883 metres of drilling consisting of 134 holes. Five drill rigs are currently active at the Bralorne Gold Project. There are currently 28 holes consisting of 11,579 samples at the assay laboratory and are expected to be received by the Company shortly.

Table 1: Received and Pending Intercepts with Visible Gold Count and Vein Count

Drill Hole

Intrusive
Intercept
Thickness
(m)

Visible
Gold
Count

Major
Veins

Minor
Veins
Count

Assay Results

Gram-metres

Section
Line
Closest to
Collar

SB-2021-025

77

0

5

138

1.36g/t over 68.9

104.72

515,800 E

SB-2021-026

108

3

14

172

1.17g/t over 106.75m

124.90

515,600 E

SB-2021-030

130

3

9

97

0.80g/t over 130.9m

104.72

515,600 E

SB-2021-040

440

12

22

626

1.02g/t over 114.15m

116.43

515,600 E

SB-2021-048

790

8

76

1378

1.0g/t over 116.25m

116.25

515,650 E

SB-2021-055

38

0

4

90

0.68g/t over 51.50

35.02

515,600 E

SB-2021-060

101

0

7

208

Results Pending

515,550 E

SB-2021-063

120

4

4

385

Results Pending

515,550 E

SB-2021-066

177

0

9

389

Results Pending

515,450 E

SB-2021-069

427

8

11

873

Results Pending

515,300 E

SB-2021-070

200

1

10

624

Results Pending

515,250 E

SB-2021-072

237

3

25

1263

Results Pending

515,200 E

SB-2021-075

340

4

22

644

Results Pending

SB-2021-076

225

3

16

420

Results Pending

SB-2021-078

Drilling Now

0*

19*

422*

Drilling Now











SB-2021-025A

  • Pioneer Block
  • Drilled on an azimuth of 227 at a dip of -45.
  • Complete results have been received from this hole.
  • This hole was drilled to a final depth of 395m on April 9, 2021.

Table 2: Bralorne Gold Project - Drill Hole SB-2021-25

Diamond Drill Hole Name

From

(m)

To

(m)

Interval

(m)

Au

(g/t)

Zone

Method Reported

SB-2021-025

157

158

1

0.98

New Bulk Zone

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

158

159

1

2.64

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

159

160

1

0.78

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

160

161

1

0.17

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

161

162

1

0.77

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

162

163.15

1.15

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

163.15

163.85

0.7

0.50

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

163.85

164.9

1.05

1.12

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

164.9

166.05

1.15

0.28

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

166.05

167.35

1.3

0.04

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

167.35

168.4

1.05

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

168.4

169.45

1.05

0.22

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

169.45

170.75

1.3

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

170.75

172.05

1.3

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

172.05

173.15

1.1

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

173.15

174.6

1.45

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

174.6

176

1.4

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

176

177.5

1.5

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

177.5

178.75

1.25

0.05

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

178.75

180

1.25

0.10

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

180

181.25

1.25

0.03

New Bulk Zone

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

181.25

182

0.75

0.06

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

182

183.25

1.25

0.02

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

183.25

184.15

0.9

0.08

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

184.15

185.6

1.45

0.03

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

185.6

186.95

1.35

0.02

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

186.95

188

1.05

0.14

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

188

189

1

0.55

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

189

189.7

0.7

2.07

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

189.7

191

1.3

0.45

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

191

191.9

0.9

0.27

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

191.9

192.6

0.7

0.13

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

192.6

193.5

0.9

0.14

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

193.5

194.7

1.2

0.14

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

194.7

195.6

0.9

3.35

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

195.6

196.6

1

1.51

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

196.6

197.6

1

3.60

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

197.6

198.45

0.85

1.64

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

198.45

199.6

1.15

0.60

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

199.6

201

1.4

0.74

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

201

202.45

1.45

1.49

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

202.45

203.85

1.4

0.30

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

203.85

204.4

0.55

0.33

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

204.4

205.05

0.65

0.68

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

205.05

206

0.95

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

206

207.5

1.5

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

207.5

209

1.5

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

209

210.05

1.05

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

210.05

210.6

0.55

0.70

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

210.6

212

1.4

0.02

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

212

213.5

1.5

0.05

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

213.5

215

1.5

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

215

216.5

1.5

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

216.5

217.5

1

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

217.5

218.5

1

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

218.5

219.1

0.6

0.33

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

219.1

219.85

0.75

1.27

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

219.85

220.85

1

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

220.85

222

1.15

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

222

223

1

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

223

224.25

1.25

0.03

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

224.25

225

0.75

0.58

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

225

226.05

1.05

1.26

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

226.05

227.3

1.25

0.08

New Bulk Zone

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

227.3

228.6

1.3

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

228.6

229.7

1.1

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

229.7

231.15

1.45

0.50

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

231.15

232.65

1.5

0.44

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

232.65

234.15

1.5

0.15

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

234.15

235.45

1.3

0.03

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

235.45

236.75

1.3

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

236.75

237.9

1.15

0.04

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

237.9

239

1.1

0.28

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

239

239.8

0.8

0.22

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

239.8

240.45

0.65

3.72

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

240.45

241.45

1

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

241.45

242.75

1.3

0.19

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

242.75

244.1

1.35

0.03

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

244.1

245.35

1.25

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

245.35

246.7

1.35

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

246.7

247.3

0.6

0.64

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

247.3

248.35

1.05

0.03

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

248.35

249.25

0.9

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

249.25

250.65

1.4

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

250.65

252

1.35

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

252

253.45

1.45

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

253.45

254.75

1.3

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

254.75

255.5

0.75

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

255.5

256.25

0.75

2.30

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

256.25

257

0.75

0.02

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

257

257.95

0.95

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

257.95

258.8

0.85

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

258.8

259.8

1

0.02

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

259.8

260.75

0.95

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

260.75

261.5

0.75

0.17

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

261.5

262.25

0.75

2.77

Main Vein

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

262.25

263

0.75

32.50

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

263

263.5

0.5

3.79

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

263.5

264.25

0.75

1.67

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

264.25

264.95

0.7

0.94

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

264.95

266

1.05

2.80

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

266

267.3

1.3

0.16

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

267.3

268.4

1.1

0.29

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

268.4

269.15

0.75

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

269.15

269.9

0.75

0.64

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

269.9

271.1

1.2

0.62

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

271.1

271.65

0.55

2.73

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

271.65

272.45

0.8

0.13

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

272.45

273.4

0.95

0.02

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

273.4

274.2

0.8

0.02

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

274.2

274.7

0.5

8.50

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

274.7

275.25

0.55

0.19

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

275.25

276.1

0.85

0.04

Main Vein

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

276.1

277.35

1.25

0.02

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

277.35

278.3

0.95

0.10

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

278.3

279.25

0.95

0.09

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

279.25

280.65

1.4

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

280.65

282

1.35

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

282

283.15

1.15

0.02

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

283.15

284.15

1

0.12

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

284.15

285

0.85

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

285

286

1

0.02

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

286

287

1

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

287

288.5

1.5

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

288.5

290

1.5

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

290

291.5

1.5

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

291.5

293

1.5

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

293

294.45

1.45

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

294.45

295.5

1.05

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

295.5

296

0.5

0.16

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

296

296.5

0.5

0.93

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

296.5

297.1

0.6

0.32

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

297.1

298

0.9

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

298

298.5

0.5

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

298.5

299

0.5

0.14

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

299

300

1

1.49

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

300

301.2

1.2

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

301.2

302.45

1.25

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

302.45

303.9

1.45

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

303.9

305.3

1.4

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

305.3

306.65

1.35

0.03

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

306.65

308

1.35

0.07

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

308

309.35

1.35

0.12

CGFI Bulk

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

309.35

310.7

1.35

0.35

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

310.7

312.05

1.35

0.55

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

312.05

313.4

1.35

0.27

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

313.4

314.7

1.3

0.06

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

314.7

315.9

1.2

0.04

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

315.9

317

1.1

0.16

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

317

318

1

0.32

CGFI Bulk

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

318

319

1

0.04

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

319

319.9

0.9

0.25

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

319.9

320.9

1

0.68

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

320.9

322.2

1.3

0.01

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

322.2

323.4

1.2

0.08

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

323.4

324.1

0.7

0.03

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

324.1

324.6

0.5

0.02

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

324.6

325.55

0.95

0.51

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

325.55

326.75

1.2

0.65

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

326.75

327.8

1.05

0.41

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

327.8

328.8

1

0.49

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

328.8

330

1.2

0.71

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

330

331

1

0.03

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

331

331.5

0.5

0.82

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

331.5

332.45

0.95

0.39

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

332.45

333.45

1

0.58

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

333.45

334.3

0.85

1.23

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

334.3

335.2

0.9

0.75

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

335.2

336.5

1.3

0.44

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

336.5

337.8

1.3

0.26

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

337.8

339

1.2

1.09

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

339

340.4

1.4

26.14

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

340.4

341.7

1.3

0.87

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

341.7

343.05

1.35

0.37

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

343.05

344.35

1.3

1.02

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

344.35

345.3

0.95

0.48

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

345.3

345.95

0.65

0.22

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

345.95

346.6

0.65

0.61

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

346.6

347.6

1

0.76

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

347.6

348.75

1.15

0.22

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

348.75

349.25

0.5

1.02

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

349.25

349.9

0.65

4.17

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

349.9

350.55

0.65

0.45

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

350.55

351.65

1.1

0.35

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

351.65

352.75

1.1

5.85

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

352.75

353.9

1.15

0.50

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

353.9

355

1.1

14.99

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

355

356.2

1.2

0.77

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

356.2

357.4

1.2

0.53

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

357.4

358.55

1.15

0.59

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

358.55

359.45

0.9

0.06

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

359.45

360.4

0.95

0.67

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

360.4

361.6

1.2

0.03

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

361.6

362.75

1.15

0.22

CGFI Bulk

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

362.75

363.95

1.2

0.27

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

363.95

365.25

1.3

0.30

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

365.25

366.3

1.05

0.75

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

366.3

367.5

1.2

1.48

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

367.5

368.75

1.25

0.11

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

368.75

369.75

1

0.08

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

369.75

370.75

1

2.47

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

370.75

371.55

0.8

1.55

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

371.55

372.55

1

1.64

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

372.55

374

1.45

0.24

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

374

375.5

1.5

0.07

GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025

375.5

376.9

1.4

0.43

GO_FAA50V10

Notes: Diamond drill hole SB-2021-025 has collar orientation of Azimuth 227; Dip -45. True widths are estimated at 40 - 90% of intercept lengths and are based on oriented core measurements where available. Method Reported includes the most up to date information as of the date of this press release.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 282,403 hectares over 258 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

https://taliskerresources.com/

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core at the Bralorne project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges (63.5mm and 47.6mm respectively). Drill core samples are minimum 50 cm and maximum 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and make up 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release. Sample preparation and analyses is carried out by ALS Global in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and SGS Canada in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (ALS code PREP-31 / SGS code PRP89). Gold in diamond drill core is analysed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code GO_FAA50V10), while multi-element chemistry is analysed by 4- Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Gold assay technique (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code FAA50V10) has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ALS method Au-GRA22 / SGS method GO_FAG50V) which has an upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm Au. Samples where visible gold was observed are sent directly to screen metallics analysis and all samples that fire assay above 1 ppm Au are re-analysed with method (ALS code Au-SCR24 / SGS code - 6 - GO_FAS50M) which employs a 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns with assay of the entire oversize fraction and duplicate 50g assays on the undersize fraction. Where possible all samples initially sent to screen metallics processing will also be re-run through the fire assay with gravimetric finish provided there is enough material left for further processing

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, effective time of the rights provided to New Gold under the Investor Rights Agreement, the completion of New Gold's strategic investment; the completion of the Offering, the use of proceeds, the operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Talisker considers these statements to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include market risks and the demand for securities of the Company, risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.



SOURCE Talisker Resources Ltd.



Contact
please contact Terry Harbort, Chief Executive Officer of Talisker, at terry.harbort@taliskerresources.com.

