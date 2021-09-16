Talisker Resources Ltd. Intercepts 1.36 g/t over 68.9 m within 0.8 g/t over 220 m with 200 m Stepout at Pioneer

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2021 - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX: TSK) (OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce results from drill hole SB-2021-025 at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. Hole SB-2021-025 is the first stepout hole located 200m to the southeast of previously released holes targeting newly discovered bulk-tonnage mineralization at Pioneer.

Key Points:

Hole SB-2021-025 intersected 1.36 g/t over 68.9m with a larger envelope of 0.8 g/t over 220m.

The hole is located 200 metres along strike to the southeast from previously released holes SB-2021-026 (1.17 g/t Au over 106.75m), SB-2021-040 (1.02 g/t over 114.15m), SB-2021-048 (1 g/t over 116.25m) and SB-2021-055 (0.68 g/t over 51.50m and 0.87 g/t over 34.55m) which together confirmed a 1.1 kilometre vertical panel of mineralization from surface.

Pervasive microfracturing hosting a dark matrix of fine-grained pyrite, arsenopyrite and silica is seen frequently within mineralized zones.

Bulk tonnage mineralization is also observed uphole within the basalt.

Additional intercepts from hole SB-2021-025 include 2.83 g/t over 14.50m, 1.04 g/t over 17.05m and 0.6 g/t over 12.45m situated up-hole from the targeted zone.

Stepout hole SB-2021-063, drilled 400 metres to the northwest of hole SB-2021-025 is expected to be released to market shortly.

Stepout hole SB-2020-69 drilled 600 metres to the northwest of hole SB-2021-025 completed and at the laboratory awaiting assay.

"As our initial stepout from the successful first section containing holes 26, 40 and 48 we are very pleased to see the continuation of grade and intervals previously confirmed for over a kilometre vertically", commented Terry Harbort, Chief Executive Officer of Talisker who added, "We are eagerly awaiting holes 63 and 69 where we also observed high vein density (see table below) and visible gold occurrences in the core logging to confirm mineralization for 600 metres along strike."

A total of 56,703 metres consisting of 98 holes have been drilled this year out of a planned and fully funded 100,000 metre diamond drill program. Since acquiring the Bralorne Gold Project and commencing drilling in February 2020, Talisker has completed 78,883 metres of drilling consisting of 134 holes. Five drill rigs are currently active at the Bralorne Gold Project. There are currently 28 holes consisting of 11,579 samples at the assay laboratory and are expected to be received by the Company shortly.

Table 1: Received and Pending Intercepts with Visible Gold Count and Vein Count Drill Hole Intrusive

Intercept

Thickness

(m) Visible

Gold

Count Major

Veins Minor

Veins

Count Assay Results Gram-metres Section

Line

Closest to

Collar SB-2021-025 77 0 5 138 1.36g/t over 68.9 104.72 515,800 E SB-2021-026 108 3 14 172 1.17g/t over 106.75m 124.90 515,600 E SB-2021-030 130 3 9 97 0.80g/t over 130.9m 104.72 515,600 E SB-2021-040 440 12 22 626 1.02g/t over 114.15m 116.43 515,600 E SB-2021-048 790 8 76 1378 1.0g/t over 116.25m 116.25 515,650 E SB-2021-055 38 0 4 90 0.68g/t over 51.50 35.02 515,600 E SB-2021-060 101 0 7 208 Results Pending

515,550 E SB-2021-063 120 4 4 385 Results Pending

515,550 E SB-2021-066 177 0 9 389 Results Pending

515,450 E SB-2021-069 427 8 11 873 Results Pending

515,300 E SB-2021-070 200 1 10 624 Results Pending

515,250 E SB-2021-072 237 3 25 1263 Results Pending

515,200 E SB-2021-075 340 4 22 644 Results Pending



SB-2021-076 225 3 16 420 Results Pending



SB-2021-078 Drilling Now 0* 19* 422* Drilling Now

























SB-2021-025A

Pioneer Block

Drilled on an azimuth of 227 at a dip of -45.

Complete results have been received from this hole.

This hole was drilled to a final depth of 395m on April 9, 2021.



Table 2: Bralorne Gold Project - Drill Hole SB-2021-25 Diamond Drill Hole Name From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone Method Reported SB-2021-025 157 158 1 0.98 New Bulk Zone GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 158 159 1 2.64 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 159 160 1 0.78 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 160 161 1 0.17 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 161 162 1 0.77 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 162 163.15 1.15 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 163.15 163.85 0.7 0.50 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 163.85 164.9 1.05 1.12 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 164.9 166.05 1.15 0.28 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 166.05 167.35 1.3 0.04 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 167.35 168.4 1.05 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 168.4 169.45 1.05 0.22 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 169.45 170.75 1.3 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 170.75 172.05 1.3 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 172.05 173.15 1.1 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 173.15 174.6 1.45 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 174.6 176 1.4 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 176 177.5 1.5 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 177.5 178.75 1.25 0.05 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 178.75 180 1.25 0.10 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 180 181.25 1.25 0.03 New Bulk Zone GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 181.25 182 0.75 0.06 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 182 183.25 1.25 0.02 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 183.25 184.15 0.9 0.08 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 184.15 185.6 1.45 0.03 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 185.6 186.95 1.35 0.02 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 186.95 188 1.05 0.14 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 188 189 1 0.55 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 189 189.7 0.7 2.07 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 189.7 191 1.3 0.45 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 191 191.9 0.9 0.27 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 191.9 192.6 0.7 0.13 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 192.6 193.5 0.9 0.14 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 193.5 194.7 1.2 0.14 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 194.7 195.6 0.9 3.35 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 195.6 196.6 1 1.51 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 196.6 197.6 1 3.60 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 197.6 198.45 0.85 1.64 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 198.45 199.6 1.15 0.60 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 199.6 201 1.4 0.74 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 201 202.45 1.45 1.49 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 202.45 203.85 1.4 0.30 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 203.85 204.4 0.55 0.33 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 204.4 205.05 0.65 0.68 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 205.05 206 0.95 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 206 207.5 1.5 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 207.5 209 1.5 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 209 210.05 1.05 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 210.05 210.6 0.55 0.70 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 210.6 212 1.4 0.02 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 212 213.5 1.5 0.05 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 213.5 215 1.5 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 215 216.5 1.5 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 216.5 217.5 1 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 217.5 218.5 1 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 218.5 219.1 0.6 0.33 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 219.1 219.85 0.75 1.27 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 219.85 220.85 1 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 220.85 222 1.15 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 222 223 1 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 223 224.25 1.25 0.03 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 224.25 225 0.75 0.58 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 225 226.05 1.05 1.26 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 226.05 227.3 1.25 0.08 New Bulk Zone GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 227.3 228.6 1.3 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 228.6 229.7 1.1 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 229.7 231.15 1.45 0.50 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 231.15 232.65 1.5 0.44 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 232.65 234.15 1.5 0.15 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 234.15 235.45 1.3 0.03 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 235.45 236.75 1.3 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 236.75 237.9 1.15 0.04 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 237.9 239 1.1 0.28 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 239 239.8 0.8 0.22 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 239.8 240.45 0.65 3.72 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 240.45 241.45 1 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 241.45 242.75 1.3 0.19 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 242.75 244.1 1.35 0.03 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 244.1 245.35 1.25 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 245.35 246.7 1.35 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 246.7 247.3 0.6 0.64 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 247.3 248.35 1.05 0.03 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 248.35 249.25 0.9 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 249.25 250.65 1.4 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 250.65 252 1.35 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 252 253.45 1.45 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 253.45 254.75 1.3 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 254.75 255.5 0.75 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 255.5 256.25 0.75 2.30 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 256.25 257 0.75 0.02 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 257 257.95 0.95 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 257.95 258.8 0.85 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 258.8 259.8 1 0.02 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 259.8 260.75 0.95 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 260.75 261.5 0.75 0.17 GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025 261.5 262.25 0.75 2.77 Main Vein GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 262.25 263 0.75 32.50 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 263 263.5 0.5 3.79 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 263.5 264.25 0.75 1.67 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 264.25 264.95 0.7 0.94 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 264.95 266 1.05 2.80 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 266 267.3 1.3 0.16 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 267.3 268.4 1.1 0.29 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 268.4 269.15 0.75 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 269.15 269.9 0.75 0.64 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 269.9 271.1 1.2 0.62 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 271.1 271.65 0.55 2.73

GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 271.65 272.45 0.8 0.13 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 272.45 273.4 0.95 0.02 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 273.4 274.2 0.8 0.02 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 274.2 274.7 0.5 8.50 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 274.7 275.25 0.55 0.19 GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025 275.25 276.1 0.85 0.04 Main Vein GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 276.1 277.35 1.25 0.02 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 277.35 278.3 0.95 0.10 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 278.3 279.25 0.95 0.09 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 279.25 280.65 1.4 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 280.65 282 1.35 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 282 283.15 1.15 0.02 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 283.15 284.15 1 0.12 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 284.15 285 0.85 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 285 286 1 0.02 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 286 287 1 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 287 288.5 1.5 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 288.5 290 1.5 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 290 291.5 1.5 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 291.5 293 1.5 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 293 294.45 1.45 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 294.45 295.5 1.05 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 295.5 296 0.5 0.16 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 296 296.5 0.5 0.93 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 296.5 297.1 0.6 0.32 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 297.1 298 0.9 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 298 298.5 0.5 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 298.5 299 0.5 0.14 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 299 300 1 1.49 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 300 301.2 1.2 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 301.2 302.45 1.25 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 302.45 303.9 1.45 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 303.9 305.3 1.4 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 305.3 306.65 1.35 0.03 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 306.65 308 1.35 0.07 GO_FAA50V10

SB-2021-025 308 309.35 1.35 0.12 CGFI Bulk GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 309.35 310.7 1.35 0.35 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 310.7 312.05 1.35 0.55 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 312.05 313.4 1.35 0.27 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 313.4 314.7 1.3 0.06 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 314.7 315.9 1.2 0.04 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 315.9 317 1.1 0.16 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 317 318 1 0.32 CGFI Bulk GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 318 319 1 0.04 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 319 319.9 0.9 0.25 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 319.9 320.9 1 0.68 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 320.9 322.2 1.3 0.01 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 322.2 323.4 1.2 0.08 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 323.4 324.1 0.7 0.03 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 324.1 324.6 0.5 0.02 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 324.6 325.55 0.95 0.51 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 325.55 326.75 1.2 0.65 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 326.75 327.8 1.05 0.41 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 327.8 328.8 1 0.49 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 328.8 330 1.2 0.71 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 330 331 1 0.03 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 331 331.5 0.5 0.82 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 331.5 332.45 0.95 0.39 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 332.45 333.45 1 0.58 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 333.45 334.3 0.85 1.23 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 334.3 335.2 0.9 0.75 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 335.2 336.5 1.3 0.44 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 336.5 337.8 1.3 0.26 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 337.8 339 1.2 1.09 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 339 340.4 1.4 26.14 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 340.4 341.7 1.3 0.87 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 341.7 343.05 1.35 0.37 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 343.05 344.35 1.3 1.02 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 344.35 345.3 0.95 0.48 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 345.3 345.95 0.65 0.22 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 345.95 346.6 0.65 0.61 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 346.6 347.6 1 0.76 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 347.6 348.75 1.15 0.22 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 348.75 349.25 0.5 1.02 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 349.25 349.9 0.65 4.17 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 349.9 350.55 0.65 0.45 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 350.55 351.65 1.1 0.35 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 351.65 352.75 1.1 5.85 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 352.75 353.9 1.15 0.50 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 353.9 355 1.1 14.99 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 355 356.2 1.2 0.77 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 356.2 357.4 1.2 0.53 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 357.4 358.55 1.15 0.59 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 358.55 359.45 0.9 0.06 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 359.45 360.4 0.95 0.67 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 360.4 361.6 1.2 0.03 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 361.6 362.75 1.15 0.22 CGFI Bulk GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 362.75 363.95 1.2 0.27 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 363.95 365.25 1.3 0.30 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 365.25 366.3 1.05 0.75 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 366.3 367.5 1.2 1.48 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 367.5 368.75 1.25 0.11 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 368.75 369.75 1 0.08 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 369.75 370.75 1 2.47 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 370.75 371.55 0.8 1.55 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 371.55 372.55 1 1.64 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 372.55 374 1.45 0.24 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 374 375.5 1.5 0.07 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-025 375.5 376.9 1.4 0.43 GO_FAA50V10

Notes: Diamond drill hole SB-2021-025 has collar orientation of Azimuth 227; Dip -45. True widths are estimated at 40 - 90% of intercept lengths and are based on oriented core measurements where available. Method Reported includes the most up to date information as of the date of this press release.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 282,403 hectares over 258 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core at the Bralorne project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges (63.5mm and 47.6mm respectively). Drill core samples are minimum 50 cm and maximum 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and make up 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release. Sample preparation and analyses is carried out by ALS Global in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and SGS Canada in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (ALS code PREP-31 / SGS code PRP89). Gold in diamond drill core is analysed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code GO_FAA50V10), while multi-element chemistry is analysed by 4- Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Gold assay technique (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code FAA50V10) has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ALS method Au-GRA22 / SGS method GO_FAG50V) which has an upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm Au. Samples where visible gold was observed are sent directly to screen metallics analysis and all samples that fire assay above 1 ppm Au are re-analysed with method (ALS code Au-SCR24 / SGS code - 6 - GO_FAS50M) which employs a 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns with assay of the entire oversize fraction and duplicate 50g assays on the undersize fraction. Where possible all samples initially sent to screen metallics processing will also be re-run through the fire assay with gravimetric finish provided there is enough material left for further processing

