InZinc Discovers Extensive Silver Targets at Indy, BC

Vancouver, September 16, 2021 - InZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: IZN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce further results and plans for fall programs at the Indy Sedex project in central British Columbia where near surface, high-grade Sedex-type zinc mineralization was discovered by soil geochemistry and follow-up diamond drilling in 2018.

New Silver Targets Discovered - Combined 1.7 km in Length

Further to a news release on September 14th (see NR2021-09), additional geochemical results1 have outlined strong silver-in-soil responses in the area located between the new 1.9 km long Echo zinc target and the 1.5 km long Delta Horizon zinc target (outlined in 2019).

Main Trend - New Silver Targets Silver (Ag) in Soil



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6480/96689_figure1.jpg

Relative to Anomalies B and C, the soils in the area between the Delta horizon and Echo zinc targets are strongly enriched with silver. Two extensive, sub-parallel zones returning from 2.0 ppm to 24.8 ppm (or 24.8 g/t) silver are now outlined. Named Fox (1.0 km length) and Hat (700 m length) the zones are roughly parallel with the nearby large zinc targets and stratigraphy. Of particular interest is a 400 - 500 m trend of multi-station soil samples returning greater than 10 ppm (or 10 g/t) silver in the upper Fox target. Preliminary mapping of sparse outcrops suggests these new silver zones are hosted in shales.

"This phase of exploration has been tremendously successful at Indy, and we look forward to the follow-up programs commencing shortly. Including these extensive new silver targets and the 1.9 km long Echo zinc target, also discovered in 2021, we now have 8.2 km of high-quality, base and precious metal targets at Indy - possibly the largest accumulation of untested targets in such an accessible part of Canada," commented Wayne Hubert, CEO of InZinc. "We see years ahead of exploration and drilling programs, self-funded through the significant cash payments to be received as a result of the West Desert option agreement and the planned IPO of American West Metals (see NR2021-05)."

Follow-up Programs

Field crews plan to return to Indy in early October to follow-up these results and commence initial preparations in the northern Main Trend area (Delta, Echo, Fox and Hat) for drilling. A pre-existing trail will be rehabilitated to provide road access to the Delta Horizon and possibly the Hat target. In addition, soil sampling will detail another potential silver target located between Anomaly B and Anomaly C. Further prospecting and sampling are also planned over the Fox and Hat silver targets to better understand the geology and distribution of silver at these new precious metal targets.

About InZinc

InZinc is focused on growth through exploration and advancement of its interest in multiple North American base metals projects. The road accessible Indy project (100% earn-in), located in central British Columbia, comprises discoveries of near surface mineralization and large untested exploration targets along a 25km long trend with potential for the discovery of a new regional scale zinc belt. The West Desert option (100% option to American West Metals) provides significant cash payments and continuing leverage through ownership in American West Metals as it funds the advancement of the West Desert project to prefeasibility (planned in Q3 2023) and the Storm Copper and Copper Warrior projects in North America. In addition, upon exercise of the West Desert option, InZinc will receive 50% of the revenue from the sale of indium mined from West Desert.

InZinc Mining Ltd.

Wayne Hubert

____________

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 604.687.721

Website: www.inzincmining.com

For further information contact :

Joyce Musial

Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Phone: 604.317.2728

Email: joyce@inzincmining.com

1Dave Heberlein, M.Sc., P.Geo. of Heberlein Geoconsultants has reviewed, validated and provided interpretive summaries for the results of the Phase 1 2021 geochemical program.

Qualified Person

Brian McGrath, B.Sc., P.Geo. a Qualified Person as defined in NI43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "design", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results, performance, or actions and that actual results and actions may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 and for the three months ended March 31, 2021 filed with certain securities commissions in Canada and other information released by the Company and filed with the appropriate regulatory agencies. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/96689