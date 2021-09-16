Drilling at Galloway Continues to Provide Good Mineralized Intersections

TSX.V: FKM

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Fokus Mining Corp. ("Fokus" or the "Company") (TSXV: FKM) (OTCQB: FKMCF) (FSE: F7E1) is pleased to announce that it continues to intercept wide gold-copper mineralization on Hendrick, strong gold mineralization on GP and is encouraged by initial results on Hurd. All results available since the month of May 2021 are presented in the table below.

KEY FACTS

Good gold mineralization on four more holes on the GP Zone

Three more holes show the magnitude of the gold-porphyry system on the Hendrick zone

Initial gold results in the area of the Hurd zone are encouraging

Jean Rainville, President and CEO of the Company states: "We have now completed more than 30,000 meters of diamond drilling since last November and continue to drill. We are pleased with the results that confirm that the mineralization at GP extends both laterally and at depth and that there is potential to expand the resource estimated in the previous drill campaign significantly. We are also quite impressed by the size and continuity of the Hendrick zone. As we drill towards the northeast towards the Hurd zone, our initial results are also quite encouraging".

Hole From

(m) To (m) Length (m)* Au

(g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) AuEq**

(g/t) Zone GA-21-29 75.00 100.50 25.50 0.51 1.11 0.02 0.56 GP

172.50 384.00 211.50 0.46 1.71 0.05 0.56 Incl. 172.50 231.00 58.50 0.52 1.09 0.05 0.62 Incl. 250.50 318.00 67.50 0.51 1.68 0.04 0.60 Incl. 366.00 375.00 9.00 1.30 4.53 0.19 1.66 GA-21-30 604.50 819.00 214.50 0.52 PENDING HENDRICK Incl. 613.50 700.50 87.00 0.68 7.06 0.36 1.30

Incl. 676.50 700.50 24.00 1.53 4.30 0.32 2.06

Incl. 717.00 729.00 12.00 0.61 PENDING

Incl. 796.50 819.00 22.50 0.60 PENDING

GA-21-31 115.50 126.00 10.50 1.00 1.66 0.09 1.15 GP

180.00 214.50 34.50 0.63 1.55 0.06 0.74 Incl. 180.00 190.50 10.50 1.00 1.54 0.06 1.11

235.50 273.00 37.50 0.74 1.80 0.04 0.82 GA-21-32 3.00 52.50 49.50 0.75 1.91 0.04 0.84 GP

106.50 130.50 24.00 0.73 1.78 0.09 0.88

147.00 340.50 193.50 0.67 PENDING Incl. 198.00 274.50 76.50 0.85 PENDING Incl. 216.00 262.50 46.50 1.00 PENDING GA-21-35 127.50 129.00 1.50 1.24





EXPLORATION

163.50 165.00 1.50 1.04







201.00 220.50 19.50 1.04





GA-21-36 133.50 138.00 4.50 0.65





EXPLORATION

171.00 172.50 1.50 2.69







234.00 235.00 1.00 0.69







255.00 256.50 1.50 0.64







313.50 315.00 1.50 0.69







406.50 408.00 1.50 0.74







* All measures are along hole. True widths are estimated to be 80% of the measured length. ** AuEq have been calculated at a price of Gold of 1,811$, Silver at 24.42$ and Copper at 4.29$/lb.

HOLE_ID EASTING NORTHING AZIMUTH DIP LENGTH GA-21-37 618350 5339400 180 -45 498 GA-21-38 619095 5339951 180 -45.2 346 GA-21-39 618356 5339504 180 -45.3 450 GA-21-40 619095 5339951 120 -60 1310 GA-21-41 618347 5339623 180 -45.2 402 GA-21-42 618350 5339730 180 -45 402 GA-21-43 618346 5339873 179 -45 402 GA-21-44 617725 5338626 178 -78 1011 GA-21-45 618053 5339305 180 -45 459 GA-21-46 618157 5339232 180 -45 447 GA-21-47 617721 5338628 315 -80 1005 GA-21-48 617614 5338627 315 -80 986 GA-21-49 618156 5339292 180 -45 336 GA-21-50 617511 5338581 180 -80 1002 GA-21-51 617763 5338578 180 -80 867 GA-21-52 617514 5338584 0 -80 1009 GA-21-53 617763 5338578 315 -80 1056 GA-21-54 617320 5338614 0 -80 765

GP ZONE

Four new holes on the GP zone continue to demonstrate the potential to expand the NI 43-101 resource (260,000 ounces by SRK in 2013). Holes GA-21-24, GA-21-29, GA-21-31 and GA -21-32 show that the mineralization extends both laterally and at depth. Results are still pending for three holes just northeast of the known mineralization.

HENDRICK ZONE

The results of three more holes are now also available for the Hendrick zone and again it demonstrates the size and continuity of the gold-copper mineralization in that sector. Holes GA-20-10, GA -20-14 and GA-21-30 confirm the presence of strong mineralization that was evidenced by the previous drill campaign and results on the ongoing Fokus drilling. Eleven more holes were drilled on the Hendrick zone and all of them encountered the mineralized syenite typical of the previous holes. The delay in producing drill results is mostly a function of the difficulty in getting copper and silver assays. In this area, the results of twelve more holes are still pending.

HURD ZONE AND EXPLORATION HOLES IN THAT AREA

The Company has only received assays for two holes in that area and results are pending for seven more holes. Good gold values were encountered to date.

OTHER WORK

The Company received the results of the heliborne very-high-resolution magnetic survey was flown last May over the remainder of the property not covered last December to try to discover areas of high magnetic susceptibility which are suspected to correspond to buried syenite intrusions similar to syenite intrusion present at the Hendrick zone. The magnetic survey unveiled four circular magnetic anomalies which are potentially buried syenite bodies. One exploration hole was drilled in one of them (GA-21-40) and this hole intersected an intermediate intrusive locally mineralized in pyrite and chalcopyrite and bears some similarities with the syenite in the Hendrick zone. Only partial assay results of this hole have been received and results will be released when assays will be fully received.

The Company expects to receive the results of a study produced by the firm Innovexplo from Val-d'Or in the coming weeks on the characteristics of the mineralization in the various sectors of the western part of the Galloway property.

Some tests are also under way to find out if down-hole geophysical techniques could be applied given the presence of sulphide mineralization.

Quality Control and Assurance

The design of the Galloway project drilling programs Quality Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results is under the control of Fokus geological staff including qualified person employing a strict QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. The Galloway project is supervised by Gilles Laverdière, P. Geo.

Drill core is logged and split with half-core samples packaged and delivered to AGAT Laboratories. Samples are dried and subsequently crushed to 75% passing a 2 mm mesh screen. A 250 g subsample is pulverized to a nominal 85% passing 75 microns mesh screen. The remaining crushed sample (reject) and pulverized sample (pulp) are retained for further analysis and quality control. All samples are analysed by Fire Assay with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish using a 50 g aliquot of pulverized material. Assays exceeding 3 g/t Au are re-assayed by Fire Assay with a Gravimetric Finish. Fokus inserts 3rd party independent control reference samples and blank samples regularly in the sample stream to monitor assay performance. Fokus internal control samples represents approximately 10% of the total samples sent for assays. Fokus is planning to perform duplicate sampling at a certified secondary control laboratory.

This press release was compiled and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P. Geo. And Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Fokus

Fokus Mining Corp. is a mineral resource company actively acquiring and exploring precious metal deposits located in the province of Quebec, Canada. In implementing this major undertaking within the Canadian mining industry, we are determined to unlock the secret of the Galloway gold project.

The Galloway project covers an area of 2865.54 hectares and is located just north of the Cadillac-Larder Lake deformation which extends laterally for more than 100 km. Numerous gold deposits are related to that structure and its subsidiaries. The current work focuses on a small western portion of the mineral claims where several mineral occurrences have been identified. For more information, visit our website: fokusmining.com

