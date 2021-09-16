Visionary Gold Corp. Ships First Core Samples from Initial 3,500 Metre Drill Program at Wolf Gold Project and Adds Second Drill Rig

Vancouver, September 16, 2021 - Visionary Gold Corp. (TSXV: VIZ) ("Visionary" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drill core from the first hole of its initial 27 hole, 3,500 metre drill program at the Wolf Gold Project has been sent for analysis and that the Company has hired a second drill contractor to accelerate the program.

"We are excited to be the first company to collect core samples from the storied Lewiston Gold District in Wyoming," commented, Visionary Gold CEO, Wes Adams. "We are now awaiting assay results from the first hole. The addition of a second drill rig will allow for increased drilling production and, ultimately, faster return of assay results. In addition to accelerating the drill program we are continuing to develop new targets on our 50 square kilometre land package by way of geologic field work, including rock and soil geochemistry. We will continue to provide drilling and exploration updates as results are received and discoveries are confirmed."

The initial drill program was designed to test up to 1000m of a 2500m surface gold anomaly that is believed to be associated with the Wolf shear zone, where Visionary sampled 5.19 grams per tonne (g/t) over 10.25m including 39.19 g/t over 1m in a channel sample across the strike of the shear.

About Visionary Gold Corp.

Visionary Gold Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on precious metals discovery and development in the historically productive Lewiston gold district of Fremont County, Wyoming, a district that, while having a strong gold mining history, has never been explored using modern techniques. The Company now controls a 50 square kilometre land package with numerous high potential, drill ready targets.

Technical Disclosure Advisory

All scientific and technical information contained within this press release was prepared under the supervision of Darren Lindsay, P.Geo. (EGBC), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Lindsay is a Director of the Company.

It should be noted that the potential quantity and grade of the exploration targets disclosed in this press release is conceptual in nature, that there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and that it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource as per the NI 43-101 reporting standards.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. These include, without limitation, statements with respect to acceleration of the Company's drilling program at the Wolf Gold Project, analysis of core samples and further updates regarding drilling and exploration progress in the coming weeks. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic and regulatory risks; capital and operating costs varying significantly from management estimates; timing of the provision of services by third parties; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry generally. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

