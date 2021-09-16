Investor Meet Company Presentation

TheNewswire - 16 September 2021 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS) (TSXV:ALTS) (OTC:ALTUF) announces that Steven Poulton (Chief Executive Officer) and Alister Hume (Business Development Manager) will provide an investor presentation on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 at 4:00pm London / 11:00am Toronto via the 'Investor Meet Company' platform.

The webinar is open to all existing and potential investors and will consist of a presentation, followed by a Q&A session.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and then click "Add to meet" Altus Strategies via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/altus-strategies-plc/register-investor

Investors who have already registered and clicked "Add to meet" Altus Strategies, will be automatically invited.

- Investors are encouraged to submit questions pre-event via the Investor Meet Company Platform, once registered. - Questions can be submitted pre-event via the "Ask a Question" function located on your Investor Meet Company dashboard, in addition questions can be submitted during the live event. - Whilst the Company will not be in a position to answer every question it receives, it will address the most prominent within the confines of information already disclosed to the market through regulatory notifications. - Responses to the Q&A will be published at the earliest opportunity on the Investor Meet Company platform. - Investor feedback can also be submitted directly to management post the event to ensure the Company can understand the views of all elements of its shareholder base.

For further information you are invited to visit the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com or contact:





|Altus Strategies Plc |Tel:+44 (0) 1235 511 767 |

|Steven Poulton, Chief Executive |E-mail:info@altus-strategies.com|

|SP Angel (Nominated Adviser) |

|Richard Morrison / Adam Cowl |Tel:+44 (0) 20 3470 0470 |

|SP Angel (Broker) |

|Grant Barker /Richard Parlons |Tel:+44 (0) 20 3470 0471 |

|Shard Capital (Broker) |

|Isabella Pierre / Damon Heath |Tel:+44 (0) 20 7186 9927 |

|Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR&IR)|Tel:+44 (0) 20 3004 9512

|Charles Goodwin / Henry Wilkinson |E-mail:altus@yellowjerseypr.com |

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is a mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. The Company's differentiated approach of generating royalties on its own discoveries in Africa and acquiring royalties globally through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

