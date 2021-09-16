Adamera Completes Stream Sample Program on the Buckhorn 2.0 Gold Property - Link to Stockpulse Interview

Vancouver, September 16, 2021 - Adamera Minerals Corp. ("Adamera" or the "Company") (TSXV:ADZ) (OTC:DDNFF) announces the completion of a reconnaissance stream sampling program across the entire Buckhorn 2.0 project area in Washington State. A total of 173 sites have been sampled. At each site, two types of samples were collected, a stream sediment sample and a pan concentrate. The samples have been submitted to a laboratory for analysis, results are pending.

"The dataset being acquired from Kinross Gold does not include stream sediment geochemistry. Furthermore it would appear that this type of survey was never conducted over the Buckhorn property. Adamera's stream sediment data should be a key element to our ranking targets for drilling. It could also identify new areas of high gold potential that fall outside of the NW-SE Buckhorn Mine corridor,"says Mark Kolebaba, President and CEO of Adamera.

The Buckhorn data package acquired (See release dated September 8, 2021) includes multiple airborne geophysical surveys, a large number of soil and surface rock sample results, geological maps, ground geophysical surveys and drill hole results. The transfer of the data is expected to be completed around September 21, 2021.

Adamera's Buckhorn 2.0 Gold Property surrounds Kinross' Buckhorn Gold Mine that was closed in 2017. The mine produced approximately 1.3 million ounces of gold at an average grade of about 12 g/t.

Jim Ebisch P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, will assist reviewing the data associated with the project.

