Fjordland Provides Update on Renzy Nickel Copper Project in Quebec

Vancouver, September 16, 2021 - Fjordland Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FEX) ("Fjordland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following update on the Renzy nickel copper project located north of Maniwaki Quebec.

In April 2021, Fjordland initiated a VTEM airborne geophysical survey over the claim group. The preliminary results identified several conductive anomalies in and around the historic Renzy mine before the survey was temporarily suspended during moose calving season. These initial targets were followed up in June and July with ground prospecting and 5 ground-based electromagnetic (EM) loop surveys.

In August, the VTEM survey was restarted to fly areas south of the original Renzy area. While still in progress, initial results have identified three of the strongest geophysical conductors comparable to those at the Renzy mine site. These three new targets show good continuity across multiple flight lines (initial 200m line spacing). and are 100% owned by Fjordland and outside the area of interest as defined by the Renzy Option Agreement.

In anticipation of an expanded airborne survey the Company staked an additional 120 claims to the south and east of the original property. The total land area controlled by Fjordland is now 308 square kilometres.

James Tuer, Fjordland's CEO commented, "The three new conductive signatures south of the Renzy Shear Zone offer the Company a huge opportunity to find additional mineralized bodies like the original high grade Renzy mine. As far as we're aware, there is no record of this area ever being explored by geophysical surveys, other than government magnetics. If these zones prove to host nickel mineralization, it will help confirm our theory that the Renzy Shear Zone could be the conduit for nickel and copper enrichment and may lead to larger deeper deposits to be found in the future. In the meantime, our intent is to piece together enough mineral resource to make the area economically viable."

The ground loop EM surveys were overseen by Crone Geophysics and Fjordland's consulting geophysicist, Brian Bengert of Platform Geoscience. Brian is a noted nickel specialist and was a principal member of the team that discovered the underground resources at Voisey's Bay. Two of the loops confirmed the VTEM results with conductors coincident with each survey. Another loop confirmed a moderately conductive body within a broad disseminated sulfide signature over 3km. One loop located at the South Alba Lake occurrence which has previously been mini-bulk sampled and drilled did not detect a conductor. The VTEM results were also negative even though drill intersection RZ-08-04 graded 0.43% Cu and 0.21% Ni over 6.65 m and drill intersection RZ-08-06 0.42% Cu and 0.21% Ni over 9.00 m. This indicates that nickel may also be present in non-conductive disseminated zones.

About Fjordland Exploration Inc.

Fjordland Exploration Inc. is a mineral exploration company that is focused on the discovery of large-scale economic metal deposits in Canada.

Fjordland, as operator, has an agreement to acquire 100% of the Renzy nickel copper project located near Maniwaki Quebec from Quebec Precious Metals. The project encompasses the former Renzy Mine where during the period from 1969 to 1972, 716,000 short tons were mined with average grades of 0.70% nickel and 0.72% copper. Fjordland has staked additional claims to increase the size of the project to 308 sq. km.

In collaboration with Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (formerly High Power Exploration Inc.) and Commander Resources Ltd., Fjordland is exploring the South Voisey's Bay "Pants Lake Intrusive" target which is in a geologic setting analogous to the nearby nickel-cobalt-copper Voisey's Bay deposit.

Fjordland is currently reviewing its West Milligan copper gold project located within 4 km of Centerra's Mount Milligan copper gold mine in central British Columbia. The project is a joint venture with Northwest Copper Corp.

Robert Cameron, P. Geo., a technical advisor to the Company, is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 and has read and takes responsibility for the technical aspects of this release. For further technical information please visit Fjordland's website at www.fjordlandex.com.

