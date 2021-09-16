BacTech Announces AGM Results

TORONTO - September 16, 2021,- BacTech Environmental Corp. (OTC:BCCEF) (CSE:BAC) (CNSX:BAC.CN) ("BacTech or the Company"), a commercially proven environmental technology company delivering effective and eco-friendly biomining and remediation solutions, is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held online earlier today.

All resolutions passed with significant majorities. Shareholders voted in favour of;

- the election of all director nominees: Timothy Lewin (Chair), Ross Orr, Donald Whalen, Jay Richardson, Jay Naster and Walter Cimowsky.

- fixing the number of directors at six for the coming year;

- the re-appointment of Auditors;

- the ratification of the stock plan; and

- the ratification and waiver of past Annual and General Meetings.

Finally, the Company announced that it has granted stock options to certain directors, insiders, and consultants in the amount of 1.2M options. The options are for five years and are exercisable at $0.15 and will expire on September 16, 2026. The options are fully vested.

About the Ponce Enriquez Bioleaching Project

BacTech is planning to build its new owner-operated bioleaching facility in Ponce Enriquez, Ecuador, in a region where arsenic is well-known to exist in the gold ore. The Company's plan is to build a 50 tpd bioleach plant capable of treating high gold/arsenic material. A 50 tpd plant, processing 1.5 ounces of gold per tonne of feed, similar to feeds available to the Company, would produce approximately 26,000 ounces per year. Plant designs are modular and can be expanded without affecting ongoing production.

BacTech continues to investigate the prospects of establishing additional modern mining operations across other areas of Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, and Central America. Where possible, the Company will partner with national and local governments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and others to assist with the funding of these projects.

About BacTech Environmental Corporation

BacTech is a proven environmental technology company, delivering effective and eco-friendly biomining and remediation solutions to commercial operations to smartly process and recover preferred metals (gold, silver, cobalt, and copper) and safely remove and transform harmful contaminants like arsenic into benign EPA-approved products for landfill. Tapping into numerous environmental and economic advantages of its proprietary method of bioleaching, BacTech uses naturally occurring bacteria, harmless to both humans and the environment, to neutralize toxic mining sites with high-pay potential. BacTech is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol "BAC" and on the OTC as "BCCEF".

Shares outstanding: 141,340,204

