Blue Sky Uranium Announces Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, Sept. 16, 2021 - Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") announces the Company's wholly-owned Argentine subsidiary, Minera Cielo Azul S.A. ("MCA"), has received notice that it has been named in a lawsuit by anti-mining, environmental activists in Argentina who are asserting environmental protection rights, among other arguments ("Amparo" in Spanish) against the Amarillo Grande project, comprised of Ivana, Anit and Santa Barbara Projects (the "Project"). The lawsuit was introduced before the Supreme Court of the Province of Rio Negro, Argentina. The defendants in this "Amparo" action are MCA and the Government of Rio Negro.

A preliminary request by the plaintiffs to have exploration activities on the Project suspended until the "Amparo" final decision was denied by the Judge hearing the case. The Company is conducting further investigations, but based on information received to date, believes that the lawsuit is entirely without merit. The Company and MCA have obtained the relevant permits for all of its exploration activities to date and operated in full compliance with applicable laws and regulations and intend to vigorously defend the claim in Court. The Government of Rio Negro is also defending the claim. The Company will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Further, this action does not impede the Company's ability to continue with its exploration operations in a business as normal mode. Blue Sky intends to continue with its drilling plans, surface exploration initiatives, advanced metallurgical studies, and environmental baseline studies as previously announced.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina. The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

