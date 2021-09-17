Volatus Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, September 16, 2021 - Volatus Capital Corp. (CNSX:VC.CN) (the "Company" or "Volatus") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 8,000,000 flow through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to $800,000 and up to 5,000,000 units (the "NFT Units") at a price of $0.08 per NTF Unit for gross proceeds of up to $400,000 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit will consist of one flow through common share and one share purchase warrant (a "FT Warrant"). Each FT Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional non-flow through common share of the Company at a price of $0.12 for a term of five years from closing of the Offering.

Each NFT Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant (a "NFT Warrant"). Each NFT Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.12 for a term of five years from closing of the Offering.

All securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of closing of the Offering. The Company may pay finder's fees in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used for exploration on the Company's projects in British Columbia. Proceeds from the sale of the NFT Units will be used for general working capital.

About Volatus Capital Corp.

Volatus is focused on exploration and development of resources in gold and copper in the Toodoggone district of north-central British Columbia, as well as magnesite in South Australia and battery metals that have strong demand profiles in the growing green economy.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Fred Tejada, PGeo

President & CEO Volatus Capital Corp.

Telephone: 778-819-2709

