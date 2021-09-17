TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2021 - Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (the "Company") (OTCQB: BHLL; CSE: BNKR) is pleased to sponsor and participate in the StockPulse Silver Symposium, taking place at the Coeur d'Alene Resort in the Silver Valley of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on September 27-28.



Preceding the conference, an in-person investor event hosted by Sam Ash, CEO and David Wiens, CFO will take place at the Bunker Hill Mine on Sunday, September 26 from approximately 1:00 - 5:00PM Pacific time. Interested investors are invited to RSVP at ir@bunkerhillmining.com.

The Company will present at the conference at 11:00AM Pacific time on Monday, September 27.

To register for the Silver Symposium, please visit https://www.cdasilvershow.com/

ABOUT BUNKER HILL MINING CORP.

Under new Idaho-based leadership the Bunker Hill Mining Corp., intends to sustainably restart and develop the Bunker Hill Mine as the first step in consolidating a portfolio of North American precious-metal assets with a focus on silver. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or within the SEDAR and EDGAR databases.

For additional information contact: ir@bunkerhillmining.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

