Warrior Gold Announces Annual & Special Meeting Webcast

Warrior Gold Inc. (TSX-V - WAR) ("Warrior Gold" or the "Company") wishes to remind shareholders that the Company's annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 2:00 pm Toronto time.

To proactively deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and to mitigate potential health and safety risks, shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting and to join the Meeting via webcast at the link below. The Management Information Circular and all related Meeting materials are available on the Company's website and on its SEDAR profile.

Meeting Webcast Link - https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HApaTMsvShqpycmjUdh3lw

At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to vote on the usual annual and special meeting matters, including the election of directors (each of which is a current director of the Company), the appointment of auditors, and the re-approval of the stock option plan. After the formal business of the Meeting, Danièle Spethmann, President and CEO, will provide a brief presentation.

About Warrior Gold Inc.

Warrior Gold is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company that has consolidated a large and prospective land package in the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp in Ontario, Canada. The Company's properties are hosted in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the world's best-endowed greenstone belts with over 200 million ounces of gold produced to date. The properties are host to regional and property-scale mineralized structures that are considered to be second order structures off the Larder Lake Cadillac Deformation Zone - LLCDZ - the regional structure in the belt known to be spatially associated with the gold deposits hosted in the camp.

?The properties assembled include: the 100%-owned Goodfish-Kirana, the Arnold property and the recently optioned KL West (KLW) and KL Central (KLC) properties. Warrior's land position in the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp comprises 19,307 ha, over 376 claims and 29 patented claims and ranks the Company as one of the largest landholders in the Kirkland Lake region.

