Trigon Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Updated Kombat Mineral Resource

TORONTO, September 17, 2021 - Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") has filed an updated NI 43-101 technical report covering the Kombat copper project in Namibia.

The updated NI 43-101 technical report reports an Indicated Minerals Resource of 12.22 million tonnes and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.91 million tonnes, representing a 66% increase in the Indicated Mineral Resource from the previous estimate reported at October 1, 2020 (see press release dated August 3, 2021).

Combined Mineral Resource (Open Pit & Underground) as at 3 August 2021

Area Mineral Resource Category Tonnes Density Grade Content Cu Pb Ag Cu Pb Ag Mt t/m3 % % ppm t t kg Total Indicated 12.22 2.81 1.94 0.70 13.67 237,505 85,649 167,017 Total Inferred 1.91 2.87 2.19 1.79 6.13 41,738 34,209 11,699

Notes:

The open pit Mineral Resource is limited at depth of 160 m for Kombat and 150 m for Gross Otavi with a CuEq cut-off of 0.65% for Kombat and 0.77% for Gross Otavi. The underground Mineral Resource is below the depth limit and is declared at a CuEq cut-off of 1.5%. The Mineral Resource has been depleted with historical mined voids. No additional geological losses have been applied. Mineral Resources are reported as total Mineral Resources and are not attributed.

Open Pit Mineral Resources as at 3 August 2021

Area Mineral Resource Category Tonnes Density Grade Content Cu Pb Ag Cu Pb Ag Mt t/m3 % % ppm t t kg Kombat East Indicated 2.92 2.79 0.95 0.54 5.94 27,900 15,769 17,349 Kombat Central 2.36 2.78 1.05 0.21 6.59 24,798 4,924 15,543 Total Indicated 5.28 2.79 1.00 0.39 6.23 52,698 20,693 32,892 Otavi Inferred 0.64 2.84 0.93 2.50 0.85 6,006 16,053 546 Total Inferred 0.64 2.84 0.93 2.50 0.85 6,006 16,053 546

Notes:

The open pit Mineral Resource is limited at depth of 160 m for Kombat and 150 m for Gross Otavi with a CuEq cut-off of 0.65% for Kombat and 0.77% for Gross Otavi. The Mineral Resource has been depleted with historical mined voids. No additional geological losses have been applied. Mineral Resources are reported as total Mineral Resources and are not attributed.

Underground Mineral Resources as at 3 August 2021

Area Mineral Resource Category Tonnes Density Grade Content Cu Pb Ag Cu Pb Ag Mt t/m3 % % ppm t t kg Kombat East Indicated 0.10 2.83 1.69 1.55 11.50 1,667 1,526 1,133 Kombat Central 0.23 2.84 1.90 1.55 19.80 4,344 3,538 4,524 Kombat West 0.76 2.85 2.27 1.45 13.04 17,295 11,101 9,954 Asis West 5.53 2.83 2.79 0.87 20.78 154,337 48,224 114,823 Gap 0.32 2.79 2.25 0.18 11.58 7,164 568 3,691 Total Indicated 6.93 2.83 2.66 0.94 19.34 184,807 64,957 134,126 Kombat Central Inferred 0.01 2.88 2.02 2.74 0.01 187 254 0 Kombat West 0.13 3.68 5.01 10.53 0.06 6,371 13,389 8 Asis West 0.09 2.83 2.90 0.84 16.12 2,557 741 1,423 Gap 0.00 2.79 2.51 0.27 55.40 122 13 270 Asis Far West 1.04 2.80 2.55 0.36 9.11 26,495 3,758 9,452 Total Inferred 1.27 2.89 2.82 1.43 8.80 35,732 18,156 11,153

Notes:

The underground Mineral Resource is below the depth limit and is declared at a CuEq cut-off of 1.5%. The Mineral Resource has been depleted with historical mined voids. No additional geological losses have been applied. Mineral Resources are reported as total Mineral Resources and are not attributed.

The above Mineral Resource estimate is the culmination of 18 months of work, first mapping historical drilling and historic mine production in three dimensions, and the re-logging and assaying of 50 years of stored drill core. Work was able to confirm historic assay results for copper, and assay silver for the first time, converting 86.5% of the global resource to Measured and Indicated confidence level of an NI 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate, which represents a robust open pit and underground Mineral Resource estimate that is projected to deliver more than 20 years at planned production levels.

The updated Mineral Resource has been prepared and classified by technical consultants Minxcon (Pty) Ltd ("Minxcon") in accordance with the reporting guidelines as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") as required by the Canadian Securities Administrators. For further information with respect to the key assumptions, parameters, risks, the mineral resource estimate, data verification, quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") and other technical information, please refer to the technical report.

The technical report titled "NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Report on the Kombat Project, Namibia" dated September 16, 2021, has been filed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the Company website at www.trigonmetals.com .

Qualified Person

Mr. Uwe Engelmann (BSc (Zoo. & Bot.), BSc Hons (Geol.), Pr.Sci.Nat. No. 400058/08, MGSSA) of Minxcon, is a "qualified person" as such term is defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information and data included in this press release. As a director of Minxcon, Mr. Engelmann is considered independent.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. Currently the company has operations in Namibia and Morocco. In Namibia, the Company holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the Company is focused on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat mine. In Morocco, the Company is the holder of the Silver Hill project, a highly prospective copper and silver exploration project.

Cautionary Notes

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the Company's Mineral Resources and Reserves, the Company's strategies and the Company's abilities to execute such strategies, the Company's expectations for the Kombat operations, the Company's ability to restart the Kombat operations, the Company's ability to obtain adequate investment and other financing, and the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

