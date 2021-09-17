Menü Artikel
Trigon Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Updated Kombat Mineral Resource

07:30 Uhr

TORONTO, September 17, 2021 - Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") has filed an updated NI 43-101 technical report covering the Kombat copper project in Namibia.

The updated NI 43-101 technical report reports an Indicated Minerals Resource of 12.22 million tonnes and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.91 million tonnes, representing a 66% increase in the Indicated Mineral Resource from the previous estimate reported at October 1, 2020 (see press release dated August 3, 2021).

Combined Mineral Resource (Open Pit & Underground) as at 3 August 2021

Area

Mineral Resource Category

Tonnes

Density

Grade

Content

Cu

Pb

Ag

Cu

Pb

Ag

Mt

t/m3

%

%

ppm

t

t

kg
Total Indicated

12.22

2.81

1.94

0.70

13.67

237,505

85,649

167,017
Total Inferred

1.91

2.87

2.19

1.79

6.13

41,738

34,209

11,699

Notes:

  1. The open pit Mineral Resource is limited at depth of 160 m for Kombat and 150 m for Gross Otavi with a CuEq cut-off of 0.65% for Kombat and 0.77% for Gross Otavi.
  2. The underground Mineral Resource is below the depth limit and is declared at a CuEq cut-off of 1.5%.
  3. The Mineral Resource has been depleted with historical mined voids.
  4. No additional geological losses have been applied.
  5. Mineral Resources are reported as total Mineral Resources and are not attributed.

Open Pit Mineral Resources as at 3 August 2021

Area

Mineral Resource Category

Tonnes

Density

Grade

Content

Cu

Pb

Ag

Cu

Pb

Ag

Mt

t/m3

%

%

ppm

t

t

kg
Kombat East

Indicated

2.92

2.79

0.95

0.54

5.94

27,900

15,769

17,349
Kombat Central

2.36

2.78

1.05

0.21

6.59

24,798

4,924

15,543
Total Indicated

5.28

2.79

1.00

0.39

6.23

52,698

20,693

32,892
Otavi

Inferred

0.64

2.84

0.93

2.50

0.85

6,006

16,053

546
Total Inferred

0.64

2.84

0.93

2.50

0.85

6,006

16,053

546

Notes:

  1. The open pit Mineral Resource is limited at depth of 160 m for Kombat and 150 m for Gross Otavi with a CuEq cut-off of 0.65% for Kombat and 0.77% for Gross Otavi.
  2. The Mineral Resource has been depleted with historical mined voids.
  3. No additional geological losses have been applied.
  4. Mineral Resources are reported as total Mineral Resources and are not attributed.

Underground Mineral Resources as at 3 August 2021

Area

Mineral Resource Category

Tonnes

Density

Grade

Content

Cu

Pb

Ag

Cu

Pb

Ag

Mt

t/m3

%

%

ppm

t

t

kg
Kombat East

Indicated

0.10

2.83

1.69

1.55

11.50

1,667

1,526

1,133
Kombat Central

0.23

2.84

1.90

1.55

19.80

4,344

3,538

4,524
Kombat West

0.76

2.85

2.27

1.45

13.04

17,295

11,101

9,954
Asis West

5.53

2.83

2.79

0.87

20.78

154,337

48,224

114,823
Gap

0.32

2.79

2.25

0.18

11.58

7,164

568

3,691
Total Indicated

6.93

2.83

2.66

0.94

19.34

184,807

64,957

134,126
Kombat Central

Inferred

0.01

2.88

2.02

2.74

0.01

187

254

0
Kombat West

0.13

3.68

5.01

10.53

0.06

6,371

13,389

8
Asis West

0.09

2.83

2.90

0.84

16.12

2,557

741

1,423
Gap

0.00

2.79

2.51

0.27

55.40

122

13

270
Asis Far West

1.04

2.80

2.55

0.36

9.11

26,495

3,758

9,452
Total Inferred

1.27

2.89

2.82

1.43

8.80

35,732

18,156

11,153

Notes:

  1. The underground Mineral Resource is below the depth limit and is declared at a CuEq cut-off of 1.5%.
  2. The Mineral Resource has been depleted with historical mined voids.
  3. No additional geological losses have been applied.
  4. Mineral Resources are reported as total Mineral Resources and are not attributed.

The above Mineral Resource estimate is the culmination of 18 months of work, first mapping historical drilling and historic mine production in three dimensions, and the re-logging and assaying of 50 years of stored drill core. Work was able to confirm historic assay results for copper, and assay silver for the first time, converting 86.5% of the global resource to Measured and Indicated confidence level of an NI 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate, which represents a robust open pit and underground Mineral Resource estimate that is projected to deliver more than 20 years at planned production levels.

The updated Mineral Resource has been prepared and classified by technical consultants Minxcon (Pty) Ltd ("Minxcon") in accordance with the reporting guidelines as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") as required by the Canadian Securities Administrators. For further information with respect to the key assumptions, parameters, risks, the mineral resource estimate, data verification, quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") and other technical information, please refer to the technical report.

The technical report titled "NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Report on the Kombat Project, Namibia" dated September 16, 2021, has been filed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the Company website at www.trigonmetals.com .

Qualified Person

Mr. Uwe Engelmann (BSc (Zoo. & Bot.), BSc Hons (Geol.), Pr.Sci.Nat. No. 400058/08, MGSSA) of Minxcon, is a "qualified person" as such term is defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information and data included in this press release. As a director of Minxcon, Mr. Engelmann is considered independent.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. Currently the company has operations in Namibia and Morocco. In Namibia, the Company holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the Company is focused on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat mine. In Morocco, the Company is the holder of the Silver Hill project, a highly prospective copper and silver exploration project.

Cautionary Notes

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the Company's Mineral Resources and Reserves, the Company's strategies and the Company's abilities to execute such strategies, the Company's expectations for the Kombat operations, the Company's ability to restart the Kombat operations, the Company's ability to obtain adequate investment and other financing, and the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, contact:
Jed Richardson
+1 647 276 6002
jed.richardson@trigonmetals.com
Website: www.trigonmetals.com

SOURCE: Trigon Metals Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664482/Trigon-Files-NI-43-101-Technical-Report-on-Updated-Kombat-Mineral-Resource


Mineninfo

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon Metals Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2DJTS
CA89620A1003
www.trigonmetals.com
