Ellis Martin Report: Vox Royalty Corp.: CIO Spencer Cole Provides Overview of Company Assets and Key Partnerships

Malibu, CA, United States - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Spencer Cole, Chief Investment Officer of Vox Royalty Corp. (CVE:VOX) (OTCMKTS:VOXCF). Vox is a high growth precious metals royalty and streaming company with a portfolio of over 50 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions.The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to become the fastest growing company in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2019, Vox has announced over 20 separate transactions to acquire over 45 royalties.Mr. Cole is the Co-Founder of Mineral Royalties Online (acquired by Vox Royalty), He's a Mining Engineer and former Investment Banker; with over 10 years of experience with BHP (M&A, Feasibility Studies), South32 and UBS Investment Bank; he's historically involved in >$1B of royalty transactions; He has a BComm (Finance) and MEng (Mining Engineering).To listen to the interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/107063/vox





About Vox Royalty Corp.:



