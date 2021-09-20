Cyprium Metals Ltd: Investor Webinar

Perth, Australia - Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is pleased to invite investors and shareholders to the Cyprium Metals Investor Webinar to be held on Tuesday 21 September 2021 at 11:00 am AEST / 09:00 am AWST.
Cyprium Managing Director, Barry Cahill will provide an update on Nifty and present the recently lodged Investor presentation with a question and answer session to follow.
Details of the event are as follows:
Event: Cyprium Metals Investor Webinar Presenters: Managing Director, Barry Cahill Time: Tuesday 21 September 2021, 11:00 am AEST / 09:00am WST Where: Zoom Webinar, details to be provided upon registration.
To register your interest for the webinar please click through to the link below. https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/47UK4N76
About Cyprium Metals Ltd:
Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.
Barry Cahill Executive Director T: +61 8 6374 1550 Wayne Apted Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary Lexi O'Halloran Investor and Media Relations E: lexi@janemorganmanagement.com.au T: +61 404 577 076 E: info@cypriummetals.com
