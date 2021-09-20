San Lorenzo Sampling Returns 33.5 G/T Gold and 2.1% Copper on its Punta Alta Copper - Gold Property Chile

Calgary, September 20, 2021 - San Lorenzo Gold Corp. ("San Lorenzo" or the "Company") (tsxv:slg) (OTC:SNLGF) announces that grab sampling returned up to 33.5 g/t gold and 2.1% copper from its first phase, reconnaissance exploration programme on its 100% owned 2,000 hectare Punta Alta copper - gold property located in the historic Carrizal Alto copper-gold-cobalt mining camp in central Chile (Figure 2).

Highlights from First Phase Programme

- Gold grades of up to 33.5 g/t; - Copper grades up to 2.1%; - High grade samples are from three northwest structural trends 300 to 800 metres wide; - Structural trends and additional areas of interest will be sampled and mapped in a second phase to begin shortly

San Lorenzo's programme consisted of mapping and sampling including 34 rock samples and 91 sediment samples. Results are pending for the sediment samples. This was the first programme conducted by San Lorenzo and covered some of the key areas on the Property including known vein systems which have an approximate cumulative strike length of at least six kilometres. Figure 1 shows the results of the recent rock sampling, the geology and the mineralized trends.



Figure 1 - First Phase Sampling - Punta Alta Property

Punta Alta Copper Property Highlights

- Potential to host related deposit types, - Copper-gold-silver-cobalt - disseminated and semi-massive sulphide veins; - Porphyry style copper - gold, - Same regional geological and structural setting as the historic Carrizal Alto and Cobaltera mining camps that operated for over 100 years; - Occurs within the southern Copiapó - Ovalle sector of the Chilean Coastal Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG)/Cretaceous Porphyry Copper-Gold Metallogenic Belt - Copiapó - Ovalle sector is host to several prominent deposits*: - Candelaria - IOCG, open pit, multi billion pound copper and gold mine - Andacollo - porphyry, open pit mine, 5.6 billion pounds copper and 8.2 million ounces gold - Carrizal Alto - IOGC, 562 million pounds copper, 1.8 million ounces gold and 46 million pounds of cobalt; - The principle five known vein systems on the Property have a cumulative strike length of at least six kilometres (approximate) indicated by old surface workings; - 100% owned, no NSR or third party commitments.





Figure 2 - Punta Alta Property Location

* Readers are cautioned that mineral deposits and production results are historical in nature and are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's property or any potential exploitation thereof.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Terence Walker, M.Sc., P.Geo., who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

San Lorenzo Gold is in the business of exploring for and advancing mineral properties. The Company currently has three 100% owned properties in Chile: Salvadora, Nancagua and Punta Alta. The Salvadora property is being explored for large scale copper-gold porphyry targets, Nancagua is a high-grade epithermal gold property, and Punta Alta is an IOCG type disseminated and vein style copper-gold-silver-cobalt and porphyry copper- gold property.

