Torian Resources Limited: Hydra Gold Mineralised Target Zone Confirmed

Perth, Australia - Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is pleased to announce that gold mineralisation has been confirmed at various high priority targets by AV drilling at the Mt Stirling Gold Project within anomalous surface pXRF arsenic zones.Auger Vacuum drilling provides extremely clean uncontaminated samples of overburden and oxide material above hard rock basement that are able to be screened by pXRF for vectoring minerals and elements and contoured to map out dispersion of elements and minerals of interest. AV provides a low impact and cost-effective method to detect out the leakage of mineralised sytems onto interpreted structures and prospective lithological contacts.Torian continues in partnership with Strataprobe (AV) Drilling, in providing the technical successful ongoing target generation, therefore de-risking and ranking priority targets for RC drill definition, ensuring the global increase resource base of the Mt Stirling Project.Torian's Executive Director Mr Peretz Schapiro said "As a Company we are committed to continuing our systematic exploration of the Mt Stirling Gold Project. In addition to working on proving up further ounces at the open Mt Stirling Resource, we are continuing to uncover further high priority targets of which we are excited to further explore.As is clear from today's announcement we are blessed that the Mt Stirling Gold Project is endowed with so many high priority and prospective targets. We have already recommenced RC drilling at the project and look forward to keeping the market informed of our progress.As was announced on Friday, the conditions for the equity swap in BullionFX have now been met, with the BULL token trading on a secondary exchange for greater than $US0.50 (recently trading at $US0.89 on Digifinex.com at 8AM AEST this morning (September 20).For the benefit of Torian shareholders and the wider Torian investment community, BullionFX will be holding a webinar at 2:00PM AEST on Friday the 1st of October, to explain their business model as well the nature of the Torian investment.Investors are encouraged to register for the webinar by using this linkhttps://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/3YL49R97Hydra UpdateHydra gold mineralisation has been confirmed with Auger Vacuum (AV) selective arsenic-rich samples returning peak Au values up to 1.08 g/t Au from 2m (MSAV324) and 0.44 g/t Au from 20m (MSAV325) from vertical AV drilling.AV drilling over the previously delineated Hydra arsenic pXRF anomaly has confirmed the ~460m strike >100ppm As with a peak 3,023ppm As value located on an inflection of the Viserion Shear with 5 discrete >500ppm As target zones to be tested in upcoming RC drilling.Arsenic has previously correlated with gold in the region, and recently led to the discovery of the Viserion lode at Mt Stirling. The discovery of further gold at Hydra indicates that arsenic vectoring continues to be a successful pathfinder to gold mineralisation.The Hydra target is ~500m to the NW of the Viserion Shear newly discovered target, and is likely to be linked, with the potential of >2km strike continuity prospectivity. The target zones at Hydra are along strike of historical intercepts of 2m @ 1.00 g/t Au from 102m (MSRC021) and 1m @ 1.90 g/t Au from 130m (drilled in 1998). RC drilling is planned up-dip of these historical intercepts, with twinning planned in order to upgrade to JORC compliance.Of the selective arsenic-rich samples from Regional and Hydra AV drilling submitted for gold assay determination, only two thirds of Hydra Central and SE AV assays have been received, with Hydra NW AV Au assays (37 samples) yet to be received.12 RC drill holes for ~980m to be commenced this week, are planned to test the interpreted target strike zone, with permitting approved and earthworks already complete. Assay results are expected within 6-8 weeks.An initial ground survey of 55 surface pXRF points on an 80x40m grid identified broad significant arsenic anomalies which were followed up by targeted AV drilling to improve resolution and aid vector to potential sulphide zone(s). A total of 107 AV drill holes (all perpendicular) were drilled for 1,111m with a peak 3,023ppm As value located on an inflection of the Viserion Shear.Tyrannus Regional UpdateThe Tyrannus footprint has been significantly extended to ~1000m strike >10ppm As (arsenic pXRF anomaly) with a peak 2,468ppm As from 9m (MSAV0474) adjacent to an inflection position of the NNW Ursus Fault.Historical intercepts of 2m @ 2.19 g/t Au from 22m (MSRC08) and 1m @ 1.00 g/t Au from 12m (MSRC07 drilled in 1986) confirm the presence of gold mineralisation at Tyrannus. Twinning of historical RC drilling is planned in order to upgrade to JORC compliance.The best max in-hole arsenic sample intervals from recent AV drilling at Tyrannus, have been submitted for Au assay determination, to confirm presence and dispersion of mineralisation. A total of 160 samples were submitted in early September with pending assays to come from these and a further 39 samples.Tyrannus targets are structurally significant as they are situated on an inflection and splay junction of the Wonambi Shear termination onto Ursus Fault, ~400m east of Mt Stirling gold mineralisation.The Tyrannus position is along strike of Red5's Cerebus-Eclipse (Indicated & Inferred 2.8Mt @ 1.2g/t Au for 112k oz) and Centauri deposits (Indicated & Inferred 1.7Mt @ 1.5g/t Au for 81.3k oz) both located in similar positions to Ursus Fault.There are 9 discrete >500ppm As target zones to be tested in upcoming RC drilling with planning advancing as permitting is also approved. Gold assays from the recent AV drilling will aid positioning of planned drilling, and likely provide further target zones.A total of 176 surface pXRF points on an 80x40m grid identified broad significant arsenic anomalies (with a peak 46ppm As) over ~1.5km strike coverage area of the Ursus Fault at Tyrannus which were followed up by targeted AV drilling to improve resolution and aid vector to potential sulphide zone(s).A total of 219 AV drillholes were drilled for 1,359m.Viserion Shear Regional UpdateA significant ~260m >100ppm As anomaly on the Viserion Shear will also be RC drill tested, to the immediate west of Viserion mineralisation with a peak 1,244ppm As from 4m (MSAV0246).These target anomalies are in close proximity to multiple drill sections of recently drilled Mt Stirling Viserion lode, where the surface position of this Viserion Shear target has not been tested, and has the potential to be sub-parallel mineralisation.Arsenic anomalies have demonstrated to correlate with gold in the region, previously leading to the discovery of the Viserion lode on the Mt Stirling Gold System A total of 130 AV drill holes were drilled for 1402m.Peak Au values up to 2.22 g/t Au from 6m (MSAV182) from vertical AV drilling coincide with previously discovered surface pXRF As anomalous zone.Follow-up RC drill testing is planned with permitting also approved.Viserion Shear SE Regional UpdateSeveral As anomalies on Viserion Shear SE also require follow-up exploration, with a peak 1,249ppm As from 10m (MSAV051) and coinciding 1.38 g/t Au.These target anomalies are in close proximity to multiple drill sections of recently drilled Mt Stirling SE, with SE extension potential to mineralisation. A total of 123 AV drill holes were drilled for 400m.Further significant peak Au values of 0.57 g/t Au from 1m (MSAV009) and 0.53 g/t Au from 6m (MSAV017) from vertical AV drilling coincide with previously discovered surface pXRF As anomalous zones.Follow-up RC drill testing is planned with permitting also approved.Regional update on Cutmore and Central Project areaA further 60 >10ppm As anomalies from preliminary pXRF surface systematic geochemical surveying warrant further follow-up exploration throughout the Cutmore and Central project areas.Many of these anomalies overlie conceptual and structural favourable positions within prospective lithological contacts.Field work continues to advance these, with further structural mapping, in-fill detailed and extension pXRF surveys; AV planned drilling and ranking and prioritisation to RC drill ready targets.Viserion, Viserion Shear, Hydra and Tyrannus targets, all originated from >10ppm As data.To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/44A78G0G





Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is a gold exploration and development company with an extensive and strategic land holding comprising eight projects and over 400km2 of tenure in the Goldfields Region of Western Australia.



Torian's flagship project, Zuleika, is located along the world-class Zuleika Shear. The Zuleika Shear is the fourth largest gold producing region in Australia and consistently produces some of the country's highest grade and lowest cost gold mines. Torian's Zuleika project lies north and partly along strike of several major gold deposits including Northern Star's (ASX:NST) 7.0Moz East Kundana Joint Venture and Evolutions (ASX:EVN) 1.8Moz Frogs Legs and White Foil deposits.



Torian's other projects include the strategically located Mt Stirling and Malcolm Projects in the Leonora region (near Red 5's King of the Hills Project), where it recently completed updated Mineral Resource Estimates and preliminary scoping studies, and a suite of other projects in the Kalgoorlie region including Credo Well JV Zuleika JV, Bonnie Vale, Gibraltar and Mount Monger/Wombola.





