Giyani Metals Corp. Announces Update on Exploration Activities at its Manganese Projects, Botswana

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 - Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company"), developer of the K.Hill manganese oxide project ("K.Hill Project") in Botswana, is pleased to provide an update on its exploration programs at the southern extension of its K.Hill Project ("K.Hill Extension"), the Otse manganese prospect ("Otse") and Lobatse manganese prospect ("Lobatse").

Highlights

Commencement of a diamond drilling ("DD") program to verify the characteristics of the newly discovered mineralized horizon at K.Hill Extension, announced on August 19, 2021.

Geological database from previous reverse circulation ("RC") drilling shared with SRK Consulting ("SRK") to commence block modelling for calculation of resources at K.Hill Extension.

Commencement of RC drilling at Otse prospect following completion of Induced Polarization ("IP") survey.

Completion of mapping of historical workings at Lobatse to facilitate the next phase of exploration.

K.Hill Extension Exploration

Following assessment of the initial RC drilling data received from the discovery of the new mineralized horizon at K.Hill Extension, the extent of which exceeded the Company's expectations, a new three-hole DD campaign consisting of approximately 300 metres is underway. The program will aim to intersect the new mineralized horizon and will assist in determining the orientation and structure of the orebody as well as the nature of mineralization. The core recovered from the diamond drilling will also allow for accurate determination of density as well as provide sample material for hydrometallurgical and comminution test work. Drilling has commenced and is expected to take approximately four weeks to complete.

Geologic data from the completed RC campaign at K.Hill Extension has already been submitted to SRK for processing and construction of the geological model. Information from the DD campaign will also assist SRK in verification of the model and representation of the ore body in future resource estimation. Any resource estimated for K.Hill Extension will be in addition to the indicated and inferred categories independently calculated by SRK in their recent updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the K.Hill Project and reported on September 2, 2021.

Otse Exploration

A planned RC drilling campaign of approximately 3,000 metres over certain priority targets has commenced at Otse and is expected to be completed within two months. The initial holes will focus around areas surrounding the historical pits from when Otse was subject to small-scale mining.

The drill locations have been selected to target various anomalies identified by the IP survey, which has shown excellent correlation to previous mapping and sampling conducted over Otse indicating high grade mineralization. Following completion of drilling, it is expected that a maiden resource will be determined for Otse.

Otse is located approximately 40 kilometres east of the K.Hill Project and within two kilometres of the main A1 highway. Any future production from Otse may be shipped to the processing plant being designed for the K.Hill Project under the Feasibility Study ("FS").

Lobatse

Reconnaissance mapping aimed at identifying and recording the positions of all the entrances to historical underground workings has been completed. The next phase of exploration will consist of an underground survey which will allow Giyani to construct a 3-D model of the historical mining activity. This model will assist future exploration efforts in avoiding mined areas, as well as being able to estimate accurately any future resource or reserve model. The planned underground survey is currently out to tender.

The Lobatse prospect is located around 50 kilometres from the K.Hill Project and has similar mineralogy along a strike length of two kilometres.

Robin Birchall, CEO of the Company, commented:

"Our multiple exploration programs remain on track to deliver significant additional value to our existing resource for the K.Hill Project. The updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the K.Hill Project, which was announced on April 12, 2021, was based on the previous inferred resource of 1.7 million tonnes. Since then, we have upgraded 1.6 million tonnes to indicated resources and added a further 1.4 million tonnes in inferred.

With an estimated post-tax net present value ("NPV") of USD332 million and internal rate of return ("IRR") of 80%, the K.Hill Project is already a highly attractive mining project in one of the most mining friendly jurisdictions in Africa. K.Hill Extension and Otse are showing the potential to increase the updated resource base significantly and we have yet to assess Lobatse. The transformative additional scale offered by our exploration prospects could make our Botswana operations of far greater value as we continue to build the resource base."

About Giyani

Giyani is a mineral resource company focused on becoming one of Africa's first low-carbon producers of high-purity electrolytic manganese precursor materials, used by battery manufacturers for the expanding electric vehicle market, through the advancement of its manganese assets in the Kanye Basin in south-eastern Botswana (the "Kanye Basin Prospects"), through its wholly-owned Botswana subsidiary Menzi Battery (Pty) Limited. The Company's Kanye Basin Prospects consist of 10 prospecting licenses and include the past producing Kgwakgwe Hill mine and project, referred to as the K.Hill Project, the Otse manganese prospect and the Lobatse manganese prospect, both of which have seen historical mining activities.

The Company is currently undertaking a feasibility study on the K.Hill Project, following an updated PEA announced on April 12, 2021 with a post-tax NPV of USD332 million and post-tax IRR of 80%, based on a current development plan to produce around 0.89 Mt of high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate over a 10 year project life. The PEA did not include any production from K.Hill Extension or the Otse or Lobatse prospects.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. website at https://giyanimetals.com/.

Qualified Persons / NI 43-101 Disclosures

Mr. Luhann Theron, MSc., Pr.Sci.Nat. 400184/15, of Lambda Tau is registered with the SACNASP. Mr. Theron is currently at site and is a qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Theron is the Chief Geologist for the Company and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content contained in this press release but is not independent for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Lambda Tau

Lambda Tau Botswana is a locally based geological services and exploration consulting services provider, offering services across Southern Africa. For more information visit https://www.lambdatau.co.za

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corp.

Robin Birchall, CEO

Robin Birchall, CEO

Robin Birchall CEO, Director

+44 7711 313019

rbirchall@giyanimetals.com

George Donne

VP Business Development

+44 7866 591 897

gdonne@giyanimetals.com

Judith Webster

Corporate Secretary and Investor Relations

+1 416 453 8818

jwebster@giyanimetals.com

