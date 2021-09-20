Pegasus Resources Announces It Is In Negotiations to Acquire Uranium Assets

VANCOUVER, Sept. 20, 2021 - Pegasus Resources Inc. (TSX-V: PEGA; Frankfurt - OQS2, OTC/Pink Sheet symbol SLTFF) (the "Company" or "Pegasus") is pleased to report that it is reviewing a number of uranium assets located in and near the prolific Athabasca Basin of Northern Saskatchewan.



Charles Desjardins, CEO of Pegasus notes "In recent weeks the spot price of uranium has improved dramatically, providing impetus for the evaluation of a number of assets the company either previously examined prior to the sale of its last uranium assets to Rio Tinto in 2018, or which are new to the company."

About Pegasus Resources Inc.

Pegasus Resources Inc. is a diversified Junior Canadian Mineral Exploration Company with a focus on zinc and base metal properties in North America. The Company is also actively pursuing the right opportunity in other resources to enhance shareholder value. For additional information please visit the Company at www.pegasusresourcesinc.com or contact Charles Desjardins at charles@pegasusresourcesinc.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Charles Desjardins

President and Director

Pegasus Resources Inc.

700 - 838 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 0A6

PH: 1-604-369-8973

E: info@pegasusresourcesinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning the Company's plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.