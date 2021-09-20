Northern Shield to Commence Drilling at Root & Cellar Gold Property, Newfoundland

OTTAWA, Sept. 20, 2021 - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ("Northern Shield" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRN) is pleased to announce that drilling permits have been received and a drilling contract is in place with respect to its Root & Cellar Gold-Silver-Copper Project ("Root & Cellar" or the "Project") located on the Burin Peninsula in southeastern Newfoundland. Drilling is expected to commence the last week of September. The Company can earn a 100% interest in the Property, which is being explored for epithermal gold-silver mineralization and porphyry copper deposits. The Property now covers over 300 square kilometres.

The program calls for a minimum of 2,000 meters of diamond drilling, which will be distributed over 10-12 drill-holes selected for the first phase of drilling at Root & Cellar (see Figure 1). In total, permits have been received for 50 drill-holes to allow for flexibility during the program and further phases of drilling.

The main focus of the drilling program is the Conquest Zone, where gold has been discovered in outcrop and sub-crop over an area measuring 500 x 700 meters with grades up to 48 g/t Au (see press release May 21, 2019). The main trend correlates with an IP chargeability anomaly that extends over 1,100 metres. Prospecting where off-shoots of then main IP anomalies reach surface has resulted in the discovery of further gold and copper mineralization. Conquest sits near the center of a well-defined volcanic sequence and the gold mineralization is largely hosted in hydrothermal breccias, vuggy quartz veins and stockwork quartz veins. Based on geology, alteration and geochemistry the Conquest Zone is interpreted to represent the upper levels of a large high sulphidation gold system (See Figure 2).

Drill testing of other targets, including the Windfall Zone with up to 17 g/t Au and 53 g/t Ag (see press release January 13, 2021) with associated Te, Pb and Zn, are also planned. Windfall sits on the periphery on the volcanic system along with Drop Zone (45 g/t Au and 1,386 g/t Ag) located 2 kilometres along strike to the southwest and Braxton Bradley (2.5 g/t Au, 128 g/t Ag and 1.4% Cu) located 3 kilometres to the northeast (see press release May 21, 2019). All three zones are interpreted to be intermediate sulphide gold systems.

"We are very excited to start the first drill program at Root & Cellar; we have a large and expanding footprint of gold, silver and copper mineralization on surface, and this is enhanced by equally impressively sized IP chargeability anomalies at depth. We must remember that epithermal gold and copper porphyries are end members of the same system and elsewhere in the world, Argentina, Chile and Nevada for example, there are some very large high sulphidation epithermal gold deposits, even entire districts, that occur near this transition level."

Ian Bliss - President & CEO

This drilling program will be overseen by Christine Vaillancourt, P. Geo. and the Company's Chief Geologist.

Northern Shield Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based company with experience in many geological terranes and focused on generating high-quality exploration programs. It is known as a leader in executing grass roots exploration programs using a model driven approach. Seabourne Resources Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Northern Shield focussing on epithermal gold and related deposits in Atlantic Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements Advisory

This news release contains statements concerning the exploration plans, results and potential for epithermal gold deposits, and other mineralization at the Company's Root & Cellar Property, geological, geophysical and geometrical analyses of the properties and comparisons of the properties to known epithermal gold deposits and other expectations, plans, goals, objectives, assumptions, information or statements about future, conditions, results of exploration or performance that may constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect.

Although Northern Shield believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because Northern Shield can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by Northern Shield and described in the forward-looking statements or information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with geological, geometrical and geophysical interpretation and analysis, the ability of Northern Shield to obtain financing, equipment, supplies and qualified personnel necessary to carry on exploration and the general risks and uncertainties involved in mineral exploration and analysis.

The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Northern Shield undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

