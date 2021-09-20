KWG Resources Inc Announces Nomination of Fiona Blondin for New Director Position and Election by KWG Shareholders

Toronto, September 20, 2021 - KWG Resources Inc. (CSE: KWG) (CSE: KWG.A) (FSE: KW61) ("KWG" or the "Company") ("KWG") is pleased to announce that Fiona Blondin has agreed to accept her election as a director of the Company. As the proxy materials for the Special Meeting of Shareholders to be convened September 21, 2021, have already been mailed, KWG management will be seeking at the shareholder meeting approval of KWG shareholders to expand the Company's Board of Directors from four to five, following which KWG management will be putting Fiona Blondin forward as the nominee to fill that newly created position and election as a Director by the Company's shareholders.

Ms. Blondin is the Vice-President of Indigenous Strategy for Cormorant Utilities and a former associate at Ishkonigan, an Indigenous consultancy where she provided advice and guidance on a national major energy project.

Fiona has decades of experience, having worked in the public sector, energy, infrastructure industries, and Indigenous communities and peoples in advancing mutually agreeable priorities and solutions. She brings with her knowledge, understanding, exceptional interpersonal skills, and invaluable insights that will contribute to the ongoing work of KWG and its Board.

An experienced director, serving on the board of the Ontario Trillium Foundation, she is also the recipient of Queen Elizabeth ll's Diamond Jubilee medal for her work with Indigenous Communities.

Fiona is from the Yellowknives Dene First Nation in the North West Territories, and is a proud northerner who brings the values and teachings of her people that continue to guide her work.

"We are delighted that Fiona has agreed to join our Board of Directors," said KWG CEO Frank Smeenk. "Fiona brings her political acuity, experience, and understanding of the sector, having begun her working life in BHP's Ekati Mine near Yellowknife, Canada's first diamond mine. We greatly look forward to her contributions and guidance as our work continues to progress our projects in the Ring of Fire. Fiona's addition to the KWG Board will help diversify and broaden our insights and perspectives, adding additional value to the Board, benefiting the Company and all our stakeholders," Mr. Smeenk added. "She believes, as we do, in the need for greater participation and inclusion of those impacted by the work to be done, and that the infrastructure needed for this should be provided by a utility owned and operated by the area's residents."

Background:

KWG previously announced its engagement with Cormorant Utilities and Rail-Veyor Technologies to complete design engineering proposals and construction plans and estimates for building a Rail-Veyor transport system and coincident electrical supply transmission capacity within the mining claims of KWG subsidiary, Canada Chrome Corporation.

About KWG:

KWG is the Operator of the Black Horse Joint Venture after acquiring a vested 50% interest through Bold Ventures Inc., which is carried for 10% (20% of KWG's equity in the JV) by KWG funding all exploration expenditures. KWG also owns 100% of CCC, which staked mining claims between Aroland, Ontario and the Ring of Fire. CCC has conducted a surveying and soil testing program to assess the prospects for the engineering and construction of a railroad along that route between the Ring of Fire and Aroland, Ontario. Currently, CCC has engaged Cormorant Utilities and Rail-Veyor Technologies for completion of Engineering Proposals for the construction of a utility corridor along the same route. KWG has also acquired intellectual property interests, including a method for the direct reduction of chromite to metalized iron and chrome using natural gas. KWG subsidiary Muketi Metallurgical LP has acquired two chromite-refining patents in Canada and one in the USA and South Africa, and is prosecuting an application in Turkey.

