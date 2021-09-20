Marvel Applies For Work Permits At Hope Brook, Contiguous To Falcon Gold - Benton & Sokoman

VANCOUVER, September 20, 2021 - Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its exploration plans on its Hope Brook Project which is strategically located contiguous to Sokoman - Benton Joint Venture, Falcon Gold and First Mining's ground which is optioned to Big Ridge Exploration. The company has filed initial permits for its first phase of exploration which includes high resolution magnetic gradiometry surveys, a proven method to sort the structural complexities in geological terranes. The Company will also be sending prospecting crews to the area to begin baseline prospecting to determine if the magnetic trends highlighted in regional government surveys are due to similar mineralized structures as those hosting the nearby Sokoman / Benton new Lithium discovery.

Figure 1. Location of Marvel's Hope Brook gold property contiguous to First Mining and the Sokoman-Benton joint venture.

Most recently, Sokoman/Benton made headlines announcing the first High Grade Discovery of Lithium bearing pegmatites at their Golden Hope project. It is important to note this discovery is less than 10 km away from our ground and appears to be the same structural corridor. The 35 grab and chip samples are noted in the Sokoman/Benton NR (September 16th 2021) were collected over a 2 km distance. Their sampling program confirmed the presence of lithium pegmatites, and the first significant occurrence of Lithium documented in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Karim Rayani Chief Executive Officer commented, "Marvel and our sister company Falcon Gold have made a lot of noise as of late not only in acquiring sizable land positions tied on to major structures but also following the structures to find what we believe are hidden gems that have been overlooked and passed by. Sokoman-Benton's new Lithium discovery is less than 10 km away and is a testament to our business model."

Marvel's Hope Brook 19,075 hectare property is hosted within the Exploits subzone of the central Newfoundland gold belt. The property covers extensions or is proximal to two major structures linked to significant gold prospects (Cape Ray; Matador Mining) and deposits (Hope Brook; First Mining) in southern Newfoundland. Rock lithologies and structures on the property are also related to those associated with Marathon Gold's Valentine gold deposits, Sokoman's Moosehead gold project and New Found Gold's Queensway gold project. Marvel's land position straddles both the eastern and western extents of recent land acquisitions by the Sokoman/Benton JV partnership, with Marvel now controlling areas of considerable structural complexity marked by large-scale fold and fault structures, which provide important structural controls (traps) for gold mineralization within this area.

Within this immediate area, the most significant deposit is the Hope Brook Gold Mine, which was in production from 1987 to 1997, producing 752,163 ounces of gold. The Hope Brook deposit is now owned by Coastal Gold Corp., which has outlined an additional 6.33 million tonnes at an average grade of 4.68 grams per tonne gold for 954,000 ounces of gold in the indicated and inferred categories.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The QP and the Company has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the properties comprising the Great Burnt property claim group particularly regarding historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook - Au Prospects)

Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect)

Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)

Quebec (Duhamel - Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)

Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Marvel Discovery Corp.

"Karim Rayani"

Karim Rayani

President/Chief Executive Officer, Director

Tel: 604 716 0551

email: k@r7.capital

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Marvel Discovery Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/664826/Marvel-Applies-For-Work-Permits-At-Hope-Brook-Contiguous-To-Falcon-Gold--Benton-Sokoman