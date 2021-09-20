Fundamental Research Corporation Begins Coverage of Lithium Chile Inc.

CALGARY, September 20, 2021 - Lithium Chile Inc. ("Lithium Chile" or the "Company") (TSXV:LITH) (OTC:LTMCF) announces the initiation of coverage and the first research publication by Fundamental Research Corporation.

Steve Cochrane, President and CEO of Lithium Chile commented: "We are delighted to have research coverage being initiated by Fundamental Research Corporation and welcome their positive outlook. We see this as an important piece of research which will give our existing institutional and retail shareholders, and potential shareholders, an excellent overview of Lithium Chile, its outstanding portfolio of properties and the huge potential of its key properties - including Arizaro in Argentina and Laguna Blanca in Chile."

HIGHLIGHTS

- Initial and Ongoing Research Coverage by well-respected Research company - Fundamental Research Corporation - Positive recommendation and outlook for Lithium Chile - Well positioned to capitalize on the 4 fold rise in lithium carbonate prices over the last 8 months - Major production test underway on Arizaro prospect in Argentina



https://www.researchfrc.com/company/lithium-chile-inc/

https://www.researchfrc.com/lithium-chile-inc-tsxv-lith-otcqb-ltmcf-substantial-portfolio-in-south-americas-lithium-triangle-initiating-coverage/

The Company also announces the grant of 400,000 stock options to a director of the Company (the "Options") in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a period of ten years at $0.47 and will vest as to one third each on the date of grant and the first and second anniversaries of the grant. The Options are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile is advancing a lithium property portfolio consisting of 68,800 hectares covering sections of 10 salars and two laguna complexes in Chile and 23,300 hectares in Argentina.

Lithium Chile also owns 5 properties, totaling 22429 hectares, that are prospective for gold, silver and copper. Exploration efforts are continuing on Lithium Chile's Carmona gold/silver/copper property which lies in the heart of the Chilean mega porphyry gold/ silver/copper belt.

Lithium Chile's common shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "LITH" and on the OTC-BB under the symbol "LTMCF".

To find out more about Lithium Chile Inc., please contact Steven Cochrane, President and CEO via email: steve@lithiumchile.ca or alternately, Jose de Castro Alem, Argentina Manager via email jdecastroalem@gmail.com

