Canagold to Host a Webinar on Wednesday, September 22 at 9:00 am PDT / 12:00 pm EDT to Provide a Company Update on the New Polaris Project

VANCOUVER, September 20, 2021 - CanaGold Resources Ltd. (TSX:CCM)(OTCQB:CRCUF)(FRA:CANA) would like to invite interested shareholders to join CEO and Director, Scott Eldridge and Vice President, Exploration Tory Gill, P.Geo, for a webinar detailing recent progress in the Company's ongoing drill program at its 100% owned New Polaris project in northwestern British Columbia near Atlin, BC.
The Canagold Resources webinar will take place on Wednesday, September 22 at 9:00 am PDT / 12:00 pm EDT. Management will be available to answer questions following the presentation. Online registration and participation details may be found at the following link:
About Canagold - CanaGold Resources Ltd. is a growth-oriented gold exploration company focused on generating superior shareholder returns by discovering, exploring and developing strategic gold deposits in North America. Canagold shares trade on the TSX: CCM and the OTCQB: CRCUF.
For More Information - Please contact: Scott Eldridge, CEO, at Cell: (604) 722-5381 Email: scott@canagoldresources.com, or Knox Henderson, VP Corporate Development, Toll Free: 1-877-684-9700 Tel: (604) 416-0337 Cell: (604) 551-2360 Email: knox@canagoldresources.com
View source version on accesswire.com: https://www.accesswire.com/664851/Canagold-to-Host-a-Webinar-on-Wednesday-September-22-at-900-am-PDT-1200-pm-EDT-to-Provide-a-Company-Update-on-the-New-Polaris-Project
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!