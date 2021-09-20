CoTec Announces Results of Its Annual General and Special Meeting and Elects Raffaele (Lucio) Genovese as Chairman

VANCOUVER, September 20, 2021 - CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH.H) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM") held in Vancouver on September 20, 2021. The Company is also pleased to announce that, following his appointment as a director, the Board of Directors (the "Board") has elected Raffaele (Lucio) Genovese as its Chairman.

14,859,450 (78.13 percent) of the Company's eligible shares totalling 19,017,915 voted in the AGM with only a negligible number of shares voting against each of the resolutions. The number of eligible votes in favour of each of the resolutions are as follows:

Number of Directors - 14,859,329 votes Appointment as Directors John Conlon - 14,859,418 votes Abraham Jonker - 14,859,328 votes Hendrik Dietrichsen - 14,859,327 votes Julian Treger - 14,859,329 votes Raffaele Genovese - 14,859,329 votes Appointment of Auditors - 14,859,419 votes Control Person Resolution - 14,859,329 votes Stock Option Plan - 14,859,328 votes

Mr. Lucio Genovese, newly elected Chairman of the Board, has 33 years of experience in both the merchant and financial sector of the metals and mining Industry. Mr. Genovese is the CEO of Nage Capital Management in Baar, Switzerland. He is also Chairman of Ferrexpo plc and a member of the board of directors of Mantos Copper S.A. and Nevada Copper Corp. He was previously employed at Glencore International AG where he held several senior positions including CEO of the CIS region and manager of the Moscow office. Mr. Genovese is a Chartered Accountant and has a B.Comm and B.Acc from the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa).

John Conlon, outgoing Chairman, commented: "We welcome Lucio to our team and the Board and I are looking forward to working with Lucio and Julian as we work towards delivering on our newly stated vision and objectives."

Lucio Genovese, Chairman, commented: "I am pleased to join CoTec at this very exciting time and to work with Julian, the Board and the rest of the CoTec team to build an eco-friendly, technology driven minerals extraction business."

About CoTec Holdings Corp.

CoTec Holdings Corp. is publicly traded mining issuer currently listed on the NEX Board of the TSXV.

For further information, please contact:

CoTec Holdings Corp.

Attention: Braam Jonker

Phone: 604-992-5600

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain disclosure in this release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable. However, the forward-looking statements in this release, including without limitation, statements pertaining to the appointment of a new CEO and the Company's proposed change of focus to the commodities technology industry, are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and risks include, without limitation, sourcing and negotiating contracts for new opportunities, financing risks and delays in obtaining or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

