Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd: Executive Chair Interview Update

Perth, Australia - Wiluna Mining Corp. Limited (ASX:WMC) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) is pleased to provide Shareholders with the opportunity to watch a video interview update by the Company's Executive Chair Mr Milan Jerkovic.
0:00 - Company Overview 01:36 - Market Recognition, High Gold Prices, & Profitable Investments 05:37 - Keeping the Expiration Going, Aussie Shield, & Predicting Issues 10:01 - Colorado Updates, Company Scale, & Technical Obstacles 18:39 - Outro
To access the link please visit the Company's website at: https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/126U949Z
About Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd:
Wiluna Mining Corp. (ASX:WMC) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) is a Perth based, ASX listed gold mining company that controls over 1,600 square kilometres of the Yilgarn Craton in the Northern Goldfields of WA. The Yilgarn Craton has a historic and current gold endowment of over 380 million ounces, making it one of most prolific gold regions in the world. The Company owns 100% of the Wiluna Gold Operation which has a defined resource of 8.04M oz at 1.67 g/t au. In May 2019, a new highly skilled management team took control of the Company with a clear plan to leverage the Wiluna Gold Operation's multi-million-ounce potential.
