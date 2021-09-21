Tarachi Announces Drill Results from San Javier Concession in Sonora, Mexico

(CSE: TRG)

Highlights:

0.454g/t Au over 52m in hole SJA-21-014 on the San Javier concession including 4.11g/t Au over 1.5m.

VANCOUVER, Sept. 21, 2021 - Tarachi Gold Corp. (CSE: TRG) (OTCQB: TRGGF) (Frankfurt: 4RZ) ("Tarachi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill results from its recently completed Phase 2 drill program on the Company's San Javier concession in Sonora, Mexico.

On July 13, 2021, the Company completed its Phase 2 drilling program consisting of five diamond drill holes SJA-21-010 to SJA-21-014 totaling 1577.50 metres on the San Javier Concession in Sonora, Mexico. The purpose of the program was to follow up on positive results from the 2020 drill program and determine the extent of the intrusion breccia mineralization at depth and along strike. Significant drill intercepts are displayed in Table 2 and include 0.454g/t Au over 52m in hole SJA-21-014.

HOLE ID UTM

(East) UTM

(North) Elevation

(m) Azimuth

(Degrees) Dip

(Degrees) Length

(m) SJA-21-010 693950 3185181 1680 40 -75 331 SJA-21-011 693923 3185253 1667 40 -70 373.5 SJA-21-012 693870 3185187 1684 40 -70 351 SJA-21-013 693885 3185097 1680 40 -70 351 SJA-21-014 693988 3185235 1676 40 -60 171

Table 1 - Drill Hole Coordinates

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Gold (g/t) SJA-21-010 173.25 173.8 0.55 1.655

180.5 183 2.5 0.508

198 223 25.0 0.278 SJA-21-011 89 105 16.0 0.287

125 142 17.0 0.218 SJA-21-012 265 292.5 27.5 0.251 SJA-21-013 297 298 1.0 1.5

323 332.5 9.5 0.715 Incl. 328 332.5 4.5 1.316 SJA-21-014 98 150 52.0 0.454 Incl. 98 110 12.0 1.01 Incl. 99.5 101 1.5 4.11 and 141 150 9.0 0.694

Table 2 - Significant intercepts from Phase 2 drilling at San Javier

Figure 2 displays the extent of known gold mineralization and outlines the extent of anomalous bismuth, tellurium and selenium indicating the extent of the hydrothermal system at San Javier.

Lorne Warner, Tarachi VP of Exploration commented: "Tarachi's geological team had anticipated the diamond drilling would locate an extensive hydrothermal system after review of our previous drilling program and the system remains open along strike. Regionally these hydrothermal systems which are related to porphyry type deposits and breccia pipes are known to occur in the area."

Tarachi CEO, Cameron Tymstra, added: "While we did not encounter the higher-grades at depth that were found in the shallower parts of the system during the 2020 drill campaign, the broader intercepts from this campaign are more akin to Agnico's nearby Tarachi porphyry deposit which is reported to consist of indicated resources of 22.6Mt at 0.40g/t Au and inferred resources of 6.47Mt at 0.33g/t Au (from Agnico Eagle's December 2020 Reserves and Resources Table)." Tarachi's qualified person has been unable to verify Agnico's information and the information is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control - Diamond Drill Core

Core samples will be selected by a geologist and sawed in half. One half of the core remains in the core tray the other half is placed into a plastic bag. Sample tags will be submitted into each bag before being sealed and stored at the campsite in a secure area and later transported by company truck directly to the Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories (BVM) in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. At the laboratory, the samples were dried, crushed and pulverized with the pulps being sent by airfreight for analysis to BVM in Vancouver, B.C. for 37-element ICP analysis after modified aqua regia digestion. Gold assays are done in Hermosillo by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish.

Samples will be checked using a 50-gram fire assay with a gravimetric finish for samples greater than 10ppm Au and 1Kg metallic fire assay with duplicate minus fraction analyzed. Both Hermosillo and Vancouver BVM facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 accredited. Laboratory control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were inserted by the laboratory into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the quality assurance/quality control protocol.

About Tarachi Gold

Tarachi Gold is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Mexico. The Company's Tarachi project covers 3,708ha of highly prospective mineral concessions in the Sierra Madre gold belt of Sonora, Mexico in close proximity to Alamos Gold's Mulatos mine and Agnico Eagle's La India mine. Tarachi has also acquired the Magistral Mill and tailings project in Durango, Mexico. Magistral includes a 1,000 tpd mill and access to a tailings resource (non-compliant with NI 43-101) estimated to contain 1.3Mt at 2.05g/t Au which the Company expects to bring into production in 2022.

Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, P.Geo, VP Exploration and Director of the Company is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: future exploration programs, and the completion of drill holes; and receipt of assay results. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Tarachi, future growth potential for Tarachi and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of silver, gold and other metals; no escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Tarachi's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect Tarachi's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information and Tarachi has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on one mineral project; precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities in Mexico; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding mineral resources and reserves; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of COVID-19; the economic and financial implications of COVID-19 to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities and artisanal miners; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in Tarachi's management discussion and analysis. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although Tarachi has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Tarachi does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Tarachi Gold Corp.